Funding and actors

Funding

The modernisation of everyday transport is a strong priority for the State.

By committing to public transport projects (modernisation of the RER, extension of metro lines, creation or extension of trams and bus lines in dedicated lanes), the State is pursuing its objectives: to make the transport network more efficient, to make it part of the dynamics of the territories and to better meet the daily needs of Ile-de-France residents.

The creation of the T10 tram, which the State is co-financing to the tune of 21%, responds to a strong demand for travel on the ring road and thus participates in this approach.

As a challenge of economic dynamism and quality of life, the Île-de-France Region has made daily transport one of its priorities. In order to make the transport revolution for the benefit of Ile-de-France residents a reality, the Region is co-financing ambitious projects to create an interconnected and efficient network. Its objective: to carry out the projects expected by users and essential to the development of the Île-de-France. Thus, it co-finances the studies and implementation of the T10 tram tramway project as part of the State-Region Plan Contract 2015-2020.

By facilitating travel on its territory and developing infrastructure that contributes to economic development and the improvement of the lives of its inhabitants, the Hauts-de-Seine Department is pursuing its commitment to mobility. It participates in the financing up to 30% and is the project manager for the urban development of the T10 tram. In 2017, the Department invested €153 million in mobility.

Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents. It brings together all the players, decides on and manages development and modernisation projects for all forms of transport, and invests and innovates to improve the service provided to passengers. As part of the T10 Antony – Clamart tram project, Île-de-France Mobilités conducted the preliminary consultation and is the contracting authority for the transport system. It finances all the rolling stock as well as the operating cost.