Île-de-France Mobilités and bicycle parking: a real commitment

Île-de-France Mobilités adopted its new Master Plan for Bicycle Parking in stations and stations at its Board of Directors meeting in February 2020. It was completed at its December 2020 meeting.

Bicycle parking in Île-de-France: the diagnosis

This Master Plan establishes a diagnosis of bicycle parking in Île-de-France

Île-de-France Mobilités financed 29,500 bicycle parking spaces between 2011 and 2023

A survey carried out in 2018 showed the existence of 20,000 bicycle parking spaces (all types combined) in RER-Train stations

(all types combined) in RER-Train stations The customer journeys are multiple and difficult to read (variable pricing, varied subscription terms, etc.)

Communication can lack clarity and unity

The speed of deployment and the capacities of the equipment do not fully meet the needs of the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region

Bicycle parking: objectives

Based on these observations, the Master Plan for Bicycle Parking in stations and stations has set the following objectives:

1. Equip all stations in Île-de-France with closed and secure bicycle parking but also with self-access bicycle parking

2. Reach 140,000 seats in stations and stations, including Grand Paris Express stations

3. Implement a single regional tariff :

Free for holders of a valid Navigo Annual, Senior Annual, Imagine'R school and Imagine'R student season ticket

holders of a valid Navigo Annual, Senior Annual, Imagine'R school and Imagine'R student season ticket For all other users, the following pricing: €2 / day, €10 / month or €30 / year

4. Deploy a new, clearer and more impactful name and design: "Parking Vélo Île-de-France Mobilités"

5. Provide technical and financial support to all project owners in their projects (local authorities: municipalities, EPCI or departments, RATP or SNCF)

Financing of investment costs: 70% of the cost when local authorities are project owners, 100% when RATP or SNCF are project owners

100% financing of operating costs, regardless of the project owner

6. Include quantified objectives for the first time in the contracts between Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF - RATP

Contract with the SNCF: deploy 12,000 parking spaces by the end of 2025

Contract with RATP: deploy 5,000 parking spaces by the end of 2024 and study

The installation of 5,000 additional parking spaces

7. Take over part of the project management: as part of the competitive bidding process for transport networks, Île-de-France Mobilités is asking operators to deploy and manage bicycle parking near certain stations. This will contribute to the acceleration of the deployment of equipment.

8. Improve the quality of service by setting up bonuses (on attendance) and malus (on cleanliness and availability of equipment)