Discover self-service bikes

Do you like to get around by bike but don't have one? Self-service bicycles (VLS) are at your disposal!

Can I borrow a self-service bike?

Self-service bikes are accessible to anyone who wants to get around by bike, whether you are Parisian, Ile-de-France or even just passing through. However, age conditions exist. For more information on this subject, inquire directly with the various self-service bike managers.

WHERE can I find a self-service bike?

Nearly 1,800 self-service bike stations are present in Paris and in some of the municipalities of the inner suburbs, with the Vélib' service.

You can also find 41 in Cergy-Pontoise (VélO2) and 10 in Créteil (Cristolib').

How do I know if a bike is available nearby?

When you perform a "Nearby" search on our site, we will show you the bike-sharing stations nearby, as well as the real-time availability of the bikes and the number of free spaces to drop off the bike you have borrowed.

To find out if a bike is available nearby for self-service, find the different Vélib' stations, VélO2 stations and Cristolib' stations on the various websites.

Finally, the Vélib', VélO2 and Cristolib' applications are available on the App Store (iPhone) and Play Store (Android) to help you use the service on a daily basis!

Self-service bikes, instructions for use

Borrow a bike

Go to the terminal of the station of your choice.

If you have an annual subscription, you can borrow a bike with your Navigo card or your subscriber card.

If you are an occasional user, all you need is your bank card or buy your ticket online to save time at the terminal where you will just have to identify yourself using a code, provided when you buy online, to collect the bike.

Dropping off a bike

Go to the terminal of the station of your choice.

Place your bike at an empty attachment point. Wait for the signal (light and/or sound) to go off before leaving, this means that the bike is well returned, if the signal lasts too long your bike is locked incorrectly.

Don't forget that you are responsible for the last bike in your possession. So make sure to lock it well before leaving the parking station.

If you have a problem borrowing or dropping off a bike, contact the relevant services directly.

Finally, to find out about all the possibilities available to you at the terminals, do not hesitate to consult the websites of the self-service bike sharing services concerned.

How much does it cost to use self-service bikes?

Several subscription formulas are available to you: day ticket, weekly ticket, annual subscription...

Regardless of the formula chosen, the first 30 minutes are free every time you borrow a bike. Beyond the first 30 minutes, you will have to pay an additional amount. Discounts are offered to certain types of audiences.

To find out more about the different subscriptions and prices offered, visit the dedicated websites. You can combine the different Vélib', Cristolib' and VélO2 subscriptions on your Navigo card.