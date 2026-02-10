Local authorities, open your Maison du Vélo

What is a local Maison du Vélo?
A local Maison du Vélo is a unique place for cyclists. It can be fixed (building) or mobile (converted vehicle).
Each structure adapts its offer according to the needs of the territory, with services such as:
- Maintenance: repair service or self-repair space.
- Services: bike rental, sale of accessories, Bicycode marking, etc.
- Training: bike school, getting back in the saddle and mobility advice, etc.
- Animation: local events and promotion of cycling culture.
Who can benefit from operating aid?
This subsidy is intended for local authorities and their groups located in the Île-de-France region.
To be eligible, the Maison du Vélo must meet certain minimum criteria:
- Justify a lack of private initiative (absence of similar services within a radius of 5 km).
- Offer one or more bike service(s) among those detailed above.
- Provide an inflation station and a kit of small tools free of charge.
- Inform about Île-de-France Mobilités' bicycle services (Véligo Location, Bicycle Parking, purchase aid).
- Become a pick-up point for the Véligo Location service (for fixed Maison du Vélo).
How much is the subsidy?
Île-de-France Mobilités contributes to the operating costs (staff, rent, equipment, communication and marketing, etc.):
- Support: Up to 50% of the operating deficit.
- Ceiling: Up to €150,000 per year and per structure.
- Duration: The agreement is signed for a maximum period of 5 years, renewable.
Do you need funding for the creation of a bicycle house?
The Île-de-France Region offers investment subsidies for bicycle services via:
How to apply?
The subsidy application can be submitted at any time. It must include the following elements detailed in the file framework :
- An official letter signed by the representative of the community.
- A detailed presentation of the project (location, schedules, services, human resources).
- A diagnosis of a lack of private initiative in the sector.
- A provisional financing plan (estimated expenses and revenues).
Please note: The payment is made annually upon presentation of an activity report to be submitted before 30 June of year n+1.
For more information and to send your application documents: [email protected]
Find all the eligibility conditions and the calculation methods: Regulations for the allocation of subsidies
Download the template to prepare your presentation and funding plan: Application Package Template