Local authorities, open your Maison du Vélo

What is a local Maison du Vélo?

A local Maison du Vélo is a unique place for cyclists. It can be fixed (building) or mobile (converted vehicle).

Each structure adapts its offer according to the needs of the territory, with services such as:

Maintenance: repair service or self-repair space.

repair service or self-repair space. Services: bike rental, sale of accessories, Bicycode marking, etc.

bike rental, sale of accessories, Bicycode marking, etc. Training: bike school, getting back in the saddle and mobility advice, etc.

bike school, getting back in the saddle and mobility advice, etc. Animation: local events and promotion of cycling culture.

Who can benefit from operating aid?

This subsidy is intended for local authorities and their groups located in the Île-de-France region.

To be eligible, the Maison du Vélo must meet certain minimum criteria:

Justify a lack of private initiative (absence of similar services within a radius of 5 km). Offer one or more bike service(s) among those detailed above. Provide an inflation station and a kit of small tools free of charge. Inform about Île-de-France Mobilités' bicycle services (Véligo Location, Bicycle Parking, purchase aid). Become a pick-up point for the Véligo Location service (for fixed Maison du Vélo).

How much is the subsidy?

Île-de-France Mobilités contributes to the operating costs (staff, rent, equipment, communication and marketing, etc.):

Support: Up to 50% of the operating deficit.

Up to of the operating deficit. Ceiling: Up to €150,000 per year and per structure.

Up to and per structure. Duration: The agreement is signed for a maximum period of 5 years, renewable.

Do you need funding for the creation of a bicycle house?

The Île-de-France Region offers investment subsidies for bicycle services via:

How to apply?

The subsidy application can be submitted at any time. It must include the following elements detailed in the file framework :

An official letter signed by the representative of the community. A detailed presentation of the project (location, schedules, services, human resources). A diagnosis of a lack of private initiative in the sector. A provisional financing plan (estimated expenses and revenues).

Please note: The payment is made annually upon presentation of an activity report to be submitted before 30 June of year n+1.

For more information and to send your application documents: [email protected]

Find all the eligibility conditions and the calculation methods: Regulations for the allocation of subsidies

Download the template to prepare your presentation and funding plan: Application Package Template