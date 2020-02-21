Bicycle parking

Park your bike with peace of mind

Île-de-France Mobilités provides you with closed, secure or self-access bicycle parking facilities near train stations or stations.

Subscribe to a Bicycle Parking

Secure bicycle parking

Closed and secure spaces:

  • require a subscription and are accessible with a Navigo pass
  • benefit from video protection
  • can offer ancillary services (e.g., e-bike outlets, bicycle pumps, repair and maintenance kits)

Rates

Free for people with a valid annual Navigo season ticket (Navigo, Navigo Senior, imagine R school, imagine R student)

At the following rates for other users:

  • daily: 2 €
  • weekly: €4*
  • monthly: 10 €
  • Annual: 30 €

*this subscription is currently only available for the Parisian Bicycle Parking Lots of Gare du Nord, Gare de l'Est, Saint-Lazare and Montparnasse

Subscribe to a bike park

Self-access bicycle parking

Sheltered hoops accessible free of charge and without subscription.

Find a Bicycle Parking

How to secure your bike?

Choosing a good lock
Favor U-locks which are the most resistant.

Secure your bike

  • Always lock your bike, even in a closed and secure bike park and for a short time.
  • Attach the frame and front wheel (easier to fly) to a fixed point by pointing the lock of the lock downwards
  • Having a frame lock to lock the rear wheel provides additional security.

Have your bike marked
The BICYCODE® marking consists of engraving a unique number on your bike which will facilitate the return of your bike in the event of loss or theft.

More information on www.bicycode.org .

Find out more about Île-de-France Mobilités' system for bicycle parking.