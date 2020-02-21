Choosing a good lock

Favor U-locks which are the most resistant.

Secure your bike

Always lock your bike , even in a closed and secure bike park and for a short time.

Attach the frame and front wheel (easier to fly) to a fixed point by pointing the lock of the lock downwards

Having a frame lock to lock the rear wheel provides additional security.

Have your bike marked

The BICYCODE® marking consists of engraving a unique number on your bike which will facilitate the return of your bike in the event of loss or theft.

More information on www.bicycode.org .

