Bicycle parking
Park your bike with peace of mind
Île-de-France Mobilités provides you with closed, secure or self-access bicycle parking facilities near train stations or stations.
Secure bicycle parking
Closed and secure spaces:
- require a subscription and are accessible with a Navigo pass
- benefit from video protection
- can offer ancillary services (e.g., e-bike outlets, bicycle pumps, repair and maintenance kits)
Rates
Free for people with a valid annual Navigo season ticket (Navigo, Navigo Senior, imagine R school, imagine R student)
At the following rates for other users:
- daily: 2 €
- weekly: €4*
- monthly: 10 €
- Annual: 30 €
*this subscription is currently only available for the Parisian Bicycle Parking Lots of Gare du Nord, Gare de l'Est, Saint-Lazare and Montparnasse
Self-access bicycle parking
Sheltered hoops accessible free of charge and without subscription.
How to secure your bike?
Choosing a good lock
Favor U-locks which are the most resistant.
Secure your bike
- Always lock your bike, even in a closed and secure bike park and for a short time.
- Attach the frame and front wheel (easier to fly) to a fixed point by pointing the lock of the lock downwards
- Having a frame lock to lock the rear wheel provides additional security.
Have your bike marked
The BICYCODE® marking consists of engraving a unique number on your bike which will facilitate the return of your bike in the event of loss or theft.
More information on www.bicycode.org .
Find out more about Île-de-France Mobilités' system for bicycle parking.