Help with the purchase of bicycles

More sustainable mobility with support for the purchase of bicycles

Benefit from our financial aid for the purchase of bicycles: up to 50% of the cost, with a ceiling of €100 to €1200 of aid depending on the type of bike

Can I benefit from it?

You can benefit from the aid if:

  • You are a resident of Île-de-France,
  • You are an adult or an emancipated minor (15-25 years old for mechanical bikes),
  • Your purchase is made from professionals and complies with current standards.
What aid for which type of bike?

  • Up to €400 in aid for electrically assisted bicycles, folding bikes, cargo bikes without assistance,
  • Up to €600 in aid for electrically assisted cargo bikes
  • Up to €200 in aid for electrification kits installed by a professional
  • Up to 100€ of aid for mechanical bikes (reserved for 15-25 year olds)
  • Up to 1200€ of aid for adapted bikes, for people who cannot ride a conventional bike.

New and refurbished bicycles are eligible.

Can I get help with accessories?

Yes, you can get help with:

  • Helmets,
  • Locks,
  • The baskets,
  • Specialized accessories for adapted bikes.

As long as they appear on the same invoice as the bike.

How to benefit from the aid?

  1. Check your eligibility in the allocation rules and gather the supporting documents.
  2. Submit your application online via our dedicated platform.
  3. Following the examination of your file, you will receive a response by email.

To comply with the conditions of the aid, you must keep your bike for 3 years without selling it.

Can I try a bike before I buy it?

Wondering which bike is right for you? Try before you buy with Véligo Location, a rental offer for different types of bikes such as electrically assisted bikes and cargo bikes.

And for companies?

Benefit from help to encourage your employees to switch to cycling!

