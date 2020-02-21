Help with the purchase of bicycles
More sustainable mobility with support for the purchase of bicycles
Benefit from our financial aid for the purchase of bicycles: up to 50% of the cost, with a ceiling of €100 to €1200 of aid depending on the type of bike
Can I benefit from it?
You can benefit from the aid if:
- You are a resident of Île-de-France,
- You are an adult or an emancipated minor (15-25 years old for mechanical bikes),
- Your purchase is made from professionals and complies with current standards.
What aid for which type of bike?
- Up to €400 in aid for electrically assisted bicycles, folding bikes, cargo bikes without assistance,
- Up to €600 in aid for electrically assisted cargo bikes
- Up to €200 in aid for electrification kits installed by a professional
- Up to 100€ of aid for mechanical bikes (reserved for 15-25 year olds)
- Up to 1200€ of aid for adapted bikes, for people who cannot ride a conventional bike.
New and refurbished bicycles are eligible.
Can I get help with accessories?
Yes, you can get help with:
- Helmets,
- Locks,
- The baskets,
- Specialized accessories for adapted bikes.
As long as they appear on the same invoice as the bike.
How to benefit from the aid?
- Check your eligibility in the allocation rules and gather the supporting documents.
- Submit your application online via our dedicated platform.
- Following the examination of your file, you will receive a response by email.
To comply with the conditions of the aid, you must keep your bike for 3 years without selling it.
Can I try a bike before I buy it?
Wondering which bike is right for you? Try before you buy with Véligo Location, a rental offer for different types of bikes such as electrically assisted bikes and cargo bikes.
And for companies?
Benefit from help to encourage your employees to switch to cycling!