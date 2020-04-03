Veligo Rental: one month free for subscribers and 200 bicycles available to hospital staff

This is in addition to the measures already taken to support healthcare staff, i.e. priority service to healthcare facilities and theestablishment of 22 dedicated bus lines, open to all healthcare and healthcare staff.

In addition,the full refund of Navigo passes for the month of April has been announced. For those who are forced to travel for the interest of all (caregivers, social workers and volunteers, shopkeepers, maintenance workers, etc.), this reimbursement represents a boost to purchasing power but also a gesture of recognition.