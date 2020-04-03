Veligo Rental: one month free for subscribers and 200 bicycles available to hospital staff
One-month extension offered to Véligo Location subscribers
Because your safety and the preservation of the health of all Ile-de-France residents and our teams is our priority, we remind you that it is essential to stay at home and only use your bike in the event of trips deemed essential. This is why a one-month extension is offered to all Véligo Location customers who subscribed before March 31, 2020.
One month of subscription offered to the 7000 Véligo Location subscribers. Stay at home while waiting to enjoy the sunny days by bike.
In addition, Véligo Location provides a minimum service to staff fighting the epidemic and to people whose professional activity cannot be done in the form of teleworking. The maintenance service is kept active with a reduced workforce:only "urgent" interventions (deterioration of wheels, brakes, etc.) will currently be carried out. For more information on this subject, you can visit the Véligo Location website.
200 Véligo Rental bicycles made available free of charge to hospital staff
Île-de-France Mobilités continues to support healthcare staff, a fleet of Véligo Location electrically assisted bicycles made available free of charge to healthcare staff in Île-de-France during the lockdown. This measure is intended to allow them to get to their workplace without difficulty. The number of bicycles made available with this measure, initially set at 100 bicycles for AP-HP staff, was increased to 200 and extended to the entire Île-de-France region at the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors meeting on 17 April 2020.
Île-de-France Mobilités supports healthcare staff with 22 dedicated bus lines, priority service to healthcare facilities and 200 bicycles made available to caregivers.
This is in addition to the measures already taken to support healthcare staff, i.e. priority service to healthcare facilities and theestablishment of 22 dedicated bus lines, open to all healthcare and healthcare staff.
In addition,the full refund of Navigo passes for the month of April has been announced. For those who are forced to travel for the interest of all (caregivers, social workers and volunteers, shopkeepers, maintenance workers, etc.), this reimbursement represents a boost to purchasing power but also a gesture of recognition.