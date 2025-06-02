During periods of high heat, some lines may be slowed down or disrupted to guarantee your safety and that of the infrastructure. We tell you more.
Photo contest: what does your suburb look like?
What if you took advantage of your daily commute to try to win tickets for an anti-cliché exhibition on the suburbs this summer? To your cameras: we explain how to participate!
Summers in the Ile-de-France region are becoming more and more scorching. Fortunately, Île-de-France is full of natural options to sit cool off when the sun heats up. So to cool you down when the temperatures get soaring, we have found free nuggets for...
The good news is that the advantages of the Navigo Liberté+ are coming to smartphones. Subscribing, validating, consulting your invoice: everything is now accessible from the Île-de-France Mobilités app. Shall we explain?
Heat wave, heat wave... With climate change, episodes of high temperatures are multiplying in Île-de-France. And in transport, how does it work?
The new metro line 18 has arrived in Île-de-France
The very first metro train on line 18, which will connect Orly airport to Versailles Chantiers, arrived in Île-de-France this spring. One more step towards its commissioning and the beginning of a new era for travellers in the south of the Ile-de-France...
Tramway T13: one more step towards Achères
Good news for the inhabitants of the Yvelines: the T13 tram line will extend to Achères with four new stops by 2028. An extension that will simplify travel for thousands of passengers.
Well-known artists, discoveries, planned appointments and surprise stops... June 21 is the Fête de la Musique! This year again, Île-de-France Mobilités helps you take advantage of it with transport open until the end of the night and a dedicated package....
What if your business brought a station back to life? In the outer suburbs, 60 stations have been identified as part of the Stations of Tomorrow call for projects. Among them, 20 will soon welcome new services and local shops. The objective: to transform...
To enable everyone to travel in an environmentally friendly way, Île-de-France Mobilités is fully committed to the energy transition. Biomethane or electric vehicles, redesigned depots and infrastructure, innovations: the entire ecosystem of your buses...