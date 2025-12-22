What to see and do in January in Île-de-France?

Until February 8, 2026, the Musée des Beaux-Arts de la ville de Paris (located in the heart of the Petit Palais building) is giving carte blanche to the painter Bilal Hamdad with his free exhibition Paname. The Algerian painter offers a dive into urban solitude through scenes of ordinary life.

His style? Large hyper-realistic oil paintings as well as candid photos taken in the heart of the city's effervescence.

On the program of the exhibition?

About twenty large oil canvases and two new works created for the occasion, nods to the works of the museum's permanent collection (also free)!

Practical information

To be discovered until February 8, 2026

Tuesday to Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed on Mondays)

Free admission

How to get there?

Musée des Beaux-Arts du Petit Palais

Avenue Winston Churchill, 75008 Paris