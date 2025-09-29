What to see and do in October in Île-de-France?

Since 2017, the former goods warehouses of Pantin, located on the banks of the Canal de l'Ourq, have been transformed into a place of culture and creation open to all : welcome to the Magasins Généraux.

On the ground floor of the large iron and concrete building (rehabilitated by the communication agency BETC which has set up its quarters there), cultural exhibitions, workshops, concerts and other free events for all ages take place!

What is the program in October at the Magasins Généraux?

Until 12 October, the return to childhood is in the spotlight in Pantin with the exhibition The Ideal School. The programme revisits the playground, the classroom and the playground games through artistic installations, exchanges, architects' models and fun activities where young and old can imagine together the school of tomorrow.

Good to know

The activities and exhibitions change regularly and revolve around major themes. While all the events offered are free, some are by reservation: check before you go.