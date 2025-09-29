What to see and do in October in Île-de-France?
Our four recommendations released in October 2025
October begins and with it the arrival of autumn, of shorter days, of forgotten sweaters that are put back in the cupboards and cravings for hot chocolate.
As all seasons are good to enjoy the Île-de-France and it is all the more beautiful under the colors of autumn: here we go again for ideas for outings this month.
Magasins Généraux: a free place of culture open to all
Since 2017, the former goods warehouses of Pantin, located on the banks of the Canal de l'Ourq, have been transformed into a place of culture and creation open to all : welcome to the Magasins Généraux.
On the ground floor of the large iron and concrete building (rehabilitated by the communication agency BETC which has set up its quarters there), cultural exhibitions, workshops, concerts and other free events for all ages take place!
What is the program in October at the Magasins Généraux?
Until 12 October, the return to childhood is in the spotlight in Pantin with the exhibition The Ideal School. The programme revisits the playground, the classroom and the playground games through artistic installations, exchanges, architects' models and fun activities where young and old can imagine together the school of tomorrow.
Good to know
The activities and exhibitions change regularly and revolve around major themes. While all the events offered are free, some are by reservation: check before you go.
Pssst
In the same building, there is a bar-restaurant with an abundant cultural program that gourmets can try to their heart's content.
How to get there?
The Magasins Généraux are located at: 1 rue de l'Ancien Canal, 93500, Pantin.
- Metro 5 : Church of Pantin
Terrace of the Fécheray: a breathtaking view of all of Paris
Montmartre? It's a must-see, but it sounds a bit "déjà vu", doesn't it?
In August, we had already found you a good address to fly over Paris and have a picnic. In October and for autumn, we would like to recommend the Terrasse du Fécheray (better known as Mont-Valérien).
This perch of greenery, nestled 162 meters above the city, sits atop the mountain that bears his name. It offers an inimitable panorama of Paris, its rooftops and its icons (La Défense, the Eiffel Tower, and the entire Seine Valley).
A coffee in your hand, a warm sweater, good company to walk in the park that culminates there and a bench to scan Paris, that's all you need to enjoy it.
How to get there?
The terrace of the Fécheray is located at: 16 rue du Fécheray 14, 92150 Suresnes.
- Line L : Suresnes Mont Valérien station then a six-minute walk.
ARTE Concert Festival: two free concert evenings at La Gaîté Lyrique
Rock, pop, electro, well-known artists or emerging nuggets : in October, immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere of the 10th edition of the ARTE Concert Festival, on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 October 2025, at La Gaîté Lyrique, in Paris.
ARTE Concert Festival: what is it?
Born from the collaboration between ARTE Concert, La Blogothèque and La Gaîté Lyrique, this free festival mixes established artists and emerging talents, both French-speaking and international, in concert formats designed to be experienced indoors and accessible online.
Know Before You Go
- Free on reservation (from October 1st)
- Address : La Gaîté Lyrique, 3 rue Papin, 75002 Paris.
- Access : Metro (line 3 or 4) - "Réaumur-Sébastopol" station.
More space? Watch the live concerts
For those who have not managed to get tickets, you can attend all the concerts live on the Arte Concert website!
A taste of autumn in the National Forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Head to the west of Paris for a getaway in the heart of the Saint-Germain-en-Laye National Forest, a green lung of more than 3,500 hectares.
On the program?
More than 50 km of marked trails, three cycle paths, hundreds of kilometres of paths and forest paths, trails for horseback riders... In short, go for a walk this month and watch the autumn colours transform the forest.
Are you lacking inspiration for your walk?
The Internet is full of hiking trails to do in the Forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye. Choose the one you want the most.
Practical information
National forest of Saint-Germain-en-Laye
- Access by transport : RER A – Saint-Germain-en-Laye station, then 10 minutes on foot.
In summary: What to do in October in Île-de-France?
- See an exhibition at the Magasins Généraux in Pantin
- Enjoy the view of Paris from the terrace of Mont-Valérien in Suresnes
- Go to the free concerts of the ARTE Concert Festival in Paris
- Walking in the forest in Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Happy discovering! See you next month for ideas for outings accessible by public transport, in Île-de-France.