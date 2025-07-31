What to see and do in August in Île-de-France?

We can almost imagine it out of an old novel: Elisabethville is a river seaside resort straddling the communes of Épône and Aubergenville (Yvelines). It was founded in 1928, designed as a "Paris-Plage" for Parisian families in search of greenery. The result? A garden city inspired by English models, with a star-shaped plan, art deco villas and streets with flowery names. And a name in homage to the Queen of the Belgians, Elisabeth, for the chic detail.

Between the Seine and the retro pavilions, you can still come across quiet alleys that lead to the banks, far from the hustle and bustle of the city. But it's not just a postcard: in the 1950s, the manufacturer Renault set up shop next door, and with the factory, the Zehrfuss housing estate was born. Buildings on stilts, signed by the same architect as the Unesco headquarters in Paris (Bernard Zehrfuss), designed to house the workers.

What you will do there: a walk in the cool with nature breaks, the discovery of the heritage and social architecture of the 1950s and a little scent of forgotten history.