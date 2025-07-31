What to see and do in August in Île-de-France?
Our four recommendations released in August 2025
To help you (really) explore Île-de-France throughout the year, we share four recommendations with you each month.
Mythical places, like hidden little nuggets. What do they have in common? They are all accessible by public transport.
Mark your calendars, it starts.
Culture: Entering the animation film factory in Gentilly
A cultural outing, in the cool, and that costs nothing: it's possible this summer in Gentilly, at the Lavoir Numérique (RER B). Until 17 August, the exhibition "Behind the screen, the making of the animated film" invites you to discover, free of charge, all the stages of the creation of an animated film, from the first sketch to the final image.
On the program: storyboards, models, essays, sets, work by students from the Georges Méliès School, and a new short film in stop-motion made especially for the exhibition. Enough to immerse yourself in a universe between craftsmanship and technology, accessible to all, without going through the ticketing box.
How to get there?
4 rue de Freiberg, 94250, Gentilly:
- RER B - station "Gentilly"
- Metro line 14 - station "Hôpital Bicêtre"
- Tram T3a - station "Stade Charléty"
Walk: Immersive hike in the Sénart forest
We have a desire for freshness, don't we? Come, let's jump on the RER D, towards Brunoy and the wonderful forest of Sénart, for a hike of 14 to 18 km (depending on your form of the day).
On the program, a half-day strolling between majestic trees, romantic ponds, and strolls along the banks of the Yerres and the Seine, to the Ris-Orangis station.
Practical information
- Access : Brunoy station (RER D), return via Ris-Orangis station (RER D)
- Duration of the walk : about 4 hours
Heritage: Go back in time in Elisabethville, the forgotten Paris-Plage of the 1920s
We can almost imagine it out of an old novel: Elisabethville is a river seaside resort straddling the communes of Épône and Aubergenville (Yvelines). It was founded in 1928, designed as a "Paris-Plage" for Parisian families in search of greenery. The result? A garden city inspired by English models, with a star-shaped plan, art deco villas and streets with flowery names. And a name in homage to the Queen of the Belgians, Elisabeth, for the chic detail.
Between the Seine and the retro pavilions, you can still come across quiet alleys that lead to the banks, far from the hustle and bustle of the city. But it's not just a postcard: in the 1950s, the manufacturer Renault set up shop next door, and with the factory, the Zehrfuss housing estate was born. Buildings on stilts, signed by the same architect as the Unesco headquarters in Paris (Bernard Zehrfuss), designed to house the workers.
What you will do there: a walk in the cool with nature breaks, the discovery of the heritage and social architecture of the 1950s and a little scent of forgotten history.
To enjoy it: about 9 km walk between the station, the "beach" and the Biotope du Bout du Monde(a former quarry transformed into a natural area in 1999, with a large body of water and 189 species of birds) along the Mauldre and the Giboin. The route follows suburban streets with retro charm before emerging on the green banks. Perfect spot for a picnic in the shade, or just to slow down the pace in the middle of August.
Practical information
- Access : Aubergenville Élisabethville station (line J)
- Duration of the walk : about 2h35 round trip
Nature: A picnic with a view of all of Paris
Designed by André Le Nôtre (excuse me), Louis XIV's famous gardener, designer of the gardens of the Palace of Versailles, this vast grassy terrace at the foot of the Meudon Observatory could well become your favorite picnic spot.
Imagine: on the one hand, Paris is open to you, as far as the eye can see. On the other, it is the beautiful and dense forest of Meudon. Above your sandwiches, the dome of the Observatory has been scanning the sky since 1876 (today only the sun).
Are you too lazy to cook your own picnic? You should know that a small café has been set up in the heart of the terrace of the Loggia, one of the last vestiges of the historic castle of Meudon.
After lunch, take a short digestive walk to the monumental staircase that leads to the pool and, below, to the Orangery erected by Louis Le Vau in the seventeenth century and which has remained intact ever since.
How to get there?
- RER C - Meudon Val Fleury station
- Line N - Meudon