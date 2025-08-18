File

What to see and do in Île-de-France

Metro, bike, hiking? Public transport doesn't just take you to work! Countryside, vineyards, historic villages, riverside walks and cultural outings: take advantage of our lines to discover Île-de-France in a different way.

A sunset over the Carnelle Forest in the Val-d'Oise

© 2pieds1tete

What to do this month?

Tired of always going to the same place? Want to discover (really) Paris and its region?

Every month, we offer you 4 ideas for outings off the beaten track and accessible by public transport.

Our ideas for outings in December

Our selection of good deals

Winter, autumn, spring, summer: find all our good deals season after season.

Île-de-France in pictures

Cobblestones, open-air cafés by the water, hikes in the middle of the forest, historic villages and champagne vineyards an hour from Paris: welcome to Île-de-France!

The Street Art Avenue route along the Canal de Saint-Denis, an open-air museum that invites walkers to an exhibition of international artists
The Carnelle State Forest in the Val-d'Oise, on line H
A real beach 1 hour from Paris? Head to the pretty town of Isle-Adam: on the program, swimming pool, pedal boat, large lawns and swimming in the Oise. H Line L'Isle-Adam
The pretty village of Gometz-le-Châtel, accessible after a 30-minute walk from La Hacquinière station, on the RER B
Real champagne vines in Île-de-France? Absolutely! Along with Saâcy-sur-Marne and Citry-sur-Marne, Nanteuil-sur-Marne is one of only 3 municipalities in Île-de-France to benefit from this appellation. Getting there: Nanteuil-Saâcy line P.
A beautiful sunny day to enjoy the banks of the Seine and the Oise, in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, the capital of the Ile-de-France region for boatmen. Line L or RER A Conflans Fins d'Oise

The Street Art Avenue route along the Canal de Saint-Denis, an open-air museum that invites walkers to an exhibition of international artists © Plaine Commune

Paris and its Region is...

50Million
visitors each year
8Departments
To discover
+ 1500Lines
that get you there
A person on a bike in a park

Île-de-France by bike

With a rental, self-service bike or your own, choose to visit the Île-de-France in a different way.

The interior of the Ile-de-France train

It's (never) far away by train

All your desires are within reach and #Cpasloinentrain have catalogued them for you!

Tomery (77)

© Leonor de Bailliencourt - Île-de-France Mobilités

Walks in the heart of nature

Forests, lakes, limestone hillsides, paths cut off from the world: take the time to discover the Île-de-France off the beaten track.

Travellers walk through Paris
© Yoann Stoeckel / Group SJR / VHM / IDFM

Getting active in Île-de-France: instructions for use

The transport ticket adapted to your stay, the different options for getting around by public transport and lots of practical advice: find the essentials for getting around Paris and its region.

Passengers at the Saint Lazare station in Paris
© Sylvain Homo

Which transport ticket should I choose to get around?

Are you wondering how to buy transport tickets and which one to take for your activities and outings in Paris and its region?
Let us explain!

Need more inspiration?

Looking for new outings? Organise your getaways, plan your activities and find all the good advice to discover Île-de-France on the official website of the region!

