File
What to see and do in Île-de-France
Metro, bike, hiking? Public transport doesn't just take you to work! Countryside, vineyards, historic villages, riverside walks and cultural outings: take advantage of our lines to discover Île-de-France in a different way.
A sunset over the Carnelle Forest in the Val-d'Oise
What to do this month?
Tired of always going to the same place? Want to discover (really) Paris and its region?
Every month, we offer you 4 ideas for outings off the beaten track and accessible by public transport.
Our selection of good deals
Winter, autumn, spring, summer: find all our good deals season after season.
Île-de-France in pictures
Cobblestones, open-air cafés by the water, hikes in the middle of the forest, historic villages and champagne vineyards an hour from Paris: welcome to Île-de-France!
Image 1 of 7
Paris and its Region is...
Île-de-France by bike
- Unique walks off the beaten track
- Cycling along the Seine
- Discover the nooks and crannies of Île-de-France and stop whenever you want with Géovélo
With a rental, self-service bike or your own, choose to visit the Île-de-France in a different way.
It's (never) far away by train
All your desires are within reach and #Cpasloinentrain have catalogued them for you!
Tomery (77)
Walks in the heart of nature
Forests, lakes, limestone hillsides, paths cut off from the world: take the time to discover the Île-de-France off the beaten track.
Getting active in Île-de-France: instructions for use
The transport ticket adapted to your stay, the different options for getting around by public transport and lots of practical advice: find the essentials for getting around Paris and its region.
Which transport ticket should I choose to get around?
Are you wondering how to buy transport tickets and which one to take for your activities and outings in Paris and its region?
Let us explain!
Need more inspiration?
Looking for new outings? Organise your getaways, plan your activities and find all the good advice to discover Île-de-France on the official website of the region!