What to see and do in February in Île-de-France?
Micro-Folie: a free cultural programme open to all in Seine-Saint-Denis
Does the Micro-Folies speak to you?
This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Culture, offers a free programme to come and discover with your family :
- Creative workshops and digital initiations
- Cultural conferences and digital museum tours
- Screenings and live shows
Micro-Folie in Seine-Saint-Denis: two colleagues open their doors to the curious
If Micro-Folie exists everywhere in France and Île-de-France, for the month of February, it is Micro-Folies in Seine-Saint-Denis that we wanted to tell you about.
Until the beginning of March, two colleges are offering free programming (sometimes by reservation) every Wednesday and Saturday.
The places and how to get there?
- Collège Anatole France, 49 Avenue Georgette Bach, Les Pavillons-sous-Bois
> Stop at Drancy station on the RER B
- The Collège Niki de Saint-Phalle, 36 rue Anatole France, La Courneuve
> Stop at Danton on Tram T1 or at La Courneuve station 8 May 1945 on Metro line 7
Asian New Year: parades, events and gourmet markets throughout Île-de-France
What is the Lunar New Year?
Every year, between January and March (depending on the culture) it is the Lunar New Year.
A great holiday celebrated in several Asian cultures that marks the beginning of a new year (according to the lunar calendar.
It is a festive moment of renewal and gathering, punctuated by large markets, decorations, costumed parades and lantern releases, which can be experienced everywhere in Île-de-France.
Where to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Île-de-France?
Whether it is:
- In Nogent-sur-Marne, at the Pavillon Baltard for a market and entertainment on February 14
- Along the Boulevard de Belleville in Paris, on February 19 for a giant gastronomic market between the Ménilmontant and Couronnes metro stations
- In Triel-sur-Seine, on February 14 for a colorful parade, fireworks, shows and entertainment from 5:15 p.m
- Or in Aubervilliers, on February 19 for a costume parade, workshops and gourmet stands on the Place de l'Hôtel de Ville...
All over the region, events punctuate the month of February!
The Arboretum de la Vallée-aux-Loups: a sample of nature from the four corners of the globe
To take a deep breath of fresh air in an original place, head to the Arboretum de la Vallée-aux-Loups in Châtenay-Malabry.
On nearly 13 hectares, this unique landscaped garden offers beautiful walks in the middle of a botanical collection from the four corners of the globe.
As you stroll along the paths, you can admire themed gardens — such as the Fruit Garden or the Chestnut Garden — as well as rare trees, such as the famous weeping blue Atlas cedar that is more than 130 years old!
Practical information
Arboretum de la Vallée-aux-Loups
102 rue de Chateaubriand, 92290 in Châtenay-Malabry
- Take RER B to Robinson and then bus 14 to the Arboretum stop
- Open every day
- Free access
Reopening of the Musée de la Vie Romantique: an artistic leap back in time
The Musée de la Vie Romantique reopens to the public on February 14, 2026 after renovation.
Nestled in a beautiful building in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, the museum is surrounded by a beautiful garden and a rose garden!
Free (for its permanent collection),the Musée de la Vie Romantique immerses you in the world of nineteenth-century romanticism, between paintings by great masters, poetry, literature and period furniture.
Practical information
Musée de la Vie Romantique, 16 rue Chaptal, 75009 Paris
- Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (closed on Mondays)
- Free admission to the permanent collections
- Pigalle stop (Metro 12 or 2) or Saint-Georges stop (Metro 12)
In summary: what to do in February in Île-de-France?
- Take advantage of the Micro-Folies program in Seine-Saint-Denis
- Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Île-de-France
- Walk and marvel at the Vallée-aux-Loups Arboretum
- Take advantage of the reopening of the Musée de la Vie Romantique
- The bonus tip for fans of Histoire de France: the largest Napoleonic gathering in the North of France will take place on February 14 and 15, 2026. More than 500 European re-enactors bring the Battle of Montereau of 1814 to life!