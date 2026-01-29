What to see and do in February in Île-de-France?

Does the Micro-Folies speak to you?

This initiative, supported by the Ministry of Culture, offers a free programme to come and discover with your family :

Creative workshops and digital initiations

Cultural conferences and digital museum tours

Screenings and live shows

Micro-Folie in Seine-Saint-Denis: two colleagues open their doors to the curious

If Micro-Folie exists everywhere in France and Île-de-France, for the month of February, it is Micro-Folies in Seine-Saint-Denis that we wanted to tell you about.

Until the beginning of March, two colleges are offering free programming (sometimes by reservation) every Wednesday and Saturday.

The places and how to get there?