What to see and do in November in Île-de-France?
Our four recommendations released in November 2025
To enjoy Paris and its region, it's always the right time.
To make the most of the month of November, we have selected four ideas for outings for your November weekends that smell of hot chocolate, falling leaves and strolling for the grey days.
Get out the scarves and coats: here we go again for ideas for outings in Île-de-France.
La Défense Christmas market: ice rink, gifts and entertainment under the Grande Arche
Every year, the square in front of La Défense is transformed into a Christmas village.
Wondering what to do with your family in November? On the more than 13,000 m² of the esplanade are 200 chalets in which craftsmen, creators and producers from all over France offer their handicrafts, decorations, toys and gourmet specialties.
Go to the largest Christmas market in Île-de-France
Admission to the market is free from November 13 to December 28, 2025.
What to do at the La Défense Christmas Market?
- Enjoy the open-air ice rink installed at the foot of the Grande Arche
- Walk among the illuminations after dark
- Attend street entertainment and performances
- Participate in creative workshops organizedfor children
And what about delicacies?
The food stalls offer a wide range of specialtiesbetween mulled wine*, Savoyard raclette, Alsatian pretzels, Swiss fondue, and Creole and Quebec cuisines.
How to get there?
Parvis de La Défense – Grande Arche,
- Metro line 1 : La Défense
- RER A and E : La Défense - Grande Arche
- Tram T2 : La Défense - Grande Arche
Saint-Ouen flea market: spend a day at the largest antique market in the world
Welcome to the Saint-Ouen Flea Market.
A stone's throw from Paris, in the rue des Rosiers in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, hides one of the must-do activities of the east of the Ile-de-France region.
- Exceptional design furniture
- Vintage Designer Dresses
- Antiques and objects from all over the world
- Toys, books and old records
- Postcards, flea markets and unusual objects...
Between the lively streets, the covered markets, the mythical cafés (such as La Chope des Puces or the Café Paul Bert) and the various "puciers" : you come here to bargain-hunt, walk or drink a coffee in a timeless atmosphere.
How to get to the Saint-Ouen flea market?
The Saint-Ouen Flea Market is located between the Porte de Clignancourt and the rue des Rosiers, in Saint-Ouen:
- Metro 4 - Tram T3b : Porte de Clignancourt
- Metro 13 : Garibaldi
- Metro 14 : Saint-Ouen Town Hall (+ 15 minutes walk)
Practical information
Admission to the flea market is free of charge.
The markets and second-hand dealers are open from Saturday to Monday : Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Roussard Festival: urban art takes up residence at the Poste du Louvre
Fancy a free cultural outing in Paris?
For the third year in a row, the Galerie d'art Roussard is transforming the magnificent glass-roofed building of La Poste du Louvre into a huge space for exhibition, creation and meeting in the heart of Paris.
On the program?
- 9 days of festival
- 17 artists exhibited
- 12 artists invited to create works in the middle of the visitors (live-painting)
A free festival open to all, from November 15 to 23, 2025.
How to get there?
To get to La Poste du Louvre at 48 rue du Louvre, Paris 1st, get off at the Châtelet-Les-Halles stop:
- Metro : 1, 4, 7, 11, 14
- RER : A, B, D
- And many bus lines
High-perched walk in the Chevreuse Valley
Where to go for a walk in November near Paris?
Head to the Chevreuse Valley, the green lung of the south of the Ile-de-France region, for an autumn walk just 30 minutes from Paris, and still in Île-de-France.
On the program?
Forest paths, clearings, small villages and views of the valley from the very high perched Viaduc des Fauvettes (very popular with climbing fans with its 30 meters high).
Which route to follow for your walk?
Several routes are possible, depending on your desire and your abilities of the day. A leisurely ride or a more sporty loop, the choice is yours.
You will find many examples of courses online.
Pssst
Remember to bring good shoes : some passages can be muddy or slippery depending on the season.
How to get there?
The departures of your rides can be from the RER B station in Bures-sur-Yvette.
In summary: What autumn activities to do in November in Paris and its region?
- A weekend outing to celebrate Christmas early at the La Défense Christmas Market
- Participate in the Roussard Festival at the Poste du Louvre
- Stroll through the Saint-Ouen Flea Market
- Walk on the Fauvettes Viaduct in the Chevreuse valley
Happy discovering! See you next month for ideas for winter outings accessible by public transport, in Île-de-France.
*Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health, consume in moderation