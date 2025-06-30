What to see and do in July in Île-de-France?

Île-de-France is large, multiple and... Unexpected.

At the heart of its 12,000 square meters hides eight departments, thousand-year-old forests, museums of all kinds, exotic walks, places where we innovate, others where the latest trends are born, cobblestones, castles, fields, in short: calm as well as effervescence.

Our four recommendations released in July 2025

And to help you (really) explore Île-de-France throughout the year, we share four recommendations with you each month.

Mythical places, like hidden little nuggets. What do they have in common? They are all accessible by public transport.

Mark your calendars, it starts.

Nature: Experience "Le Bel Été" at Parc Georges Valbon