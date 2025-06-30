What to see and do in July in Île-de-France?
Île-de-France is large, multiple and... Unexpected.
At the heart of its 12,000 square meters hides eight departments, thousand-year-old forests, museums of all kinds, exotic walks, places where we innovate, others where the latest trends are born, cobblestones, castles, fields, in short: calm as well as effervescence.
Our four recommendations released in July 2025
And to help you (really) explore Île-de-France throughout the year, we share four recommendations with you each month.
Mythical places, like hidden little nuggets. What do they have in common? They are all accessible by public transport.
Mark your calendars, it starts.
Nature: Experience "Le Bel Été" at Parc Georges Valbon
The Parc Georges Valbon, to begin with, is a well of greenery larger than Central Park (with 70 hectares more than the green lung of New York).
It is also a beautifully landscaped area with playgrounds for children, an equestrian centre, a bowling alley, a lake and even a flock of sheep that maintains the lawns all year round.
But the Parc Georges Valbon is also a festival: the Bel Été. Which, this year, takes place from July 4 to 27, 2025.
The Bel Été at the Parc Georges Valbon from 4 to 27 July, what is the programme?
- Comedy club
- Concerts
- Open-air cinema
- Marching bands, parades and Ferris wheel
- Guided walks
- Dance classes and creative, cultural or gustatory workshops
- For all tastes, all ages and it's free!
Practical information
Parc Georges Valbon, 55 Avenue Waldeck Rochet, 93120, La Courneuve
How to get there?
- Tram 1 - La Courneuve - Six Routes
- Tram 11 - Stains - La Cerisaie
- Many bus and RER lines also take you to the park : check the route that suits you on our Île-de-France Mobilités app.
Culture: Italian cinema is coming to Paris from July 4 to 8 at the Dolce Vita sur Seine Festival
Every year, Rome honors French cinema and Paris... Italian cinema, during the Dolce Vita sur Seine Festival, which twinns the two cities for four days of meetings and celebrations around the seventh art.
On the program?
- Exhibitions
- Previews
- Round tables
- Concerts
- Dance balls
- Activities for the little ones
- Screenings of cult films and short films on the big screen
All this, in the mythical Roman arenas of Lutetia in Paris, from July 4 to 8, 2025.
One festival, three different venues
While the majority of the events (free, by reservation) will take place in the beautiful Arènes de Lutèce in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, the rest of the activities will take place in other places in the capital:
- The Italian Cultural Institute (free access by reservation): 50 rue de Varenne, Paris.
Access : Metro 13 - Varenne or Metro 12 - Rue du Bac.
- The School of Cinema Club (between €6 and €10 for the entrance): 23 rue des Écoles, 75005, Paris.
Access: Metro 10 or Bus 47, 63, 86, 87 - Maubert-Mutualité stop.
- Arènes de Lutèce (free access by reservation): 49 rue Monge, Paris.
Access : Bus 67, 68 or Metro 7, 10 - Jussieu stop
Walk: a breath of fresh air in the forest of the Commanderie
Head to the south of Seine-et-Marne for a getaway in the heart of one of the most beautiful forests in Île-de-France: the Forêt Domaniale de la Commanderie.
Less known than Fontainebleau, it is nevertheless full of surprises: spectacular rocks, maritime pines, sandy paths, a gourmet inn to take a break... and a real feeling of change of scenery.
On the program?
A walk of about twenty kilometres between the stations of Nemours – Saint-Pierre (departure) and Bourron-Marlotte – Grez (arrival) which takes you through woods, marshes, belvederes and mythical climbing boulders (such as those of the Dame Jouanne).
Interested in the outing, but want to make it shorter?
The route can be modulated as desired : a break at the forest inn, a detour to the Elephant rocks, a picnic stop in a clearing, a short walk before retracing your steps... Adapt it to your needs.
Practicalinformation
- Line R at Nemours station — Saint-Pierre.
Heritage: picnic on the Oise in the gardens of the Château de Méry
A shady park of 27 hectares where you can picnic in the fresh air, playgrounds, lakes inspired by the four corners of the world and a magnificent castle on the banks of the Oise ? Welcome to the Château de Méry-sur-Oise.
Bonus? If you're not afraid to walk a bit (24 minutes from the castle) take a moment to visit Auvers-sur-Oise. Cézanne, Van Gogh, Pissaro: the charm and light of this small bucolic village have inspired the greatest painters.
Practical information
Domaine de Méry-sur-Oise, Chemin des Grandes Communes, 95540 Méry-sur-Oise
- Free (open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Line H - Méry-sur-Oise station + 5 minutes walk
In summary: what to do in July in Île-de-France?
- Enjoy the free Le Bel Été festival at the Parc Georges Valbon in La Courneuve
- Go to the Dolce Vita festival from July 4 to 8 in Paris
- Get some fresh air at the Commanderie National Forest in Seine-et-Marne
- Picnic in the gardens of the Château de Méry-sur-Oise
See you soon, for new outings accessible by public transport in Île-de-France.