Téléchargement gratuit

The Île-de-France Mobilités app

Simplify your travel

  • Buy your tickets and validate your journey with your phone
  • Find the route that best suits your needs
  • Check timetables and traffic information in real time
Smartphones showing the screens of route planner and ticket purchase
Smartphones showing the fare purchase and pass loading screens

Buy your tracks with your phone

There are two options:

  • Load your tickets on your Navigo Pass using your phone
  • Load your tickets into your phone and validate your journeys directly with your phone
Smartphones showing the screens of the route planner

Personalise your journeys

  • Record your favorite rides
  • Customize your traveler profile (accessibility, transportation preferences)
  • Explore other modes: bike, scooter, car-sharing, carpooling
Real-time schedules and disruptions

  • Check the timetables in real time
  • Receive notifications in case of disruptions
And many more features

  • Easily find a Vélib near you
  • Park your bike in peace with the bike parks near the train stations
  • Locate and reserve an available vehicle with Communauto

