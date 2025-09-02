What to see and do in September in Île-de-France?
Our four recommendations released in September 2025
When summer comes to an end, one of the things we most want (or need) to do is to keep pulling on our sleeve to make it last a little. So, the back-to-school bell may have rung, but not the one of discoveries to fully enjoy the Île-de-France in September.
Nature, culture, walking, heritage
Mark your calendars, here we go again for good ideas for outings this month!
Noisiel, this weekend? Free exhibition, riverbanks and architectural journey
Noisiel is a town in Seine-et-Marne that can be found on the route of the RER A, and which hides architectural beauties and green corners that are the envy of Paris.
First stop - Noisiel Park
A green well four times larger than the Jardin du Luxembourg, you can come across donkeys, cows or sheep mowing the hills and take beautiful walks on the banks of the Marne, with a view of the old and elegant factories of the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Noisiel forever linked to the name Menier
Menier, for history lovers, is the name of a French chocolate manufacturer. In the 19th century, a pharmacist had the (brilliant?) idea of coating his medicines in chocolate. One thing leading to another, he gave up drugs to set up the largest chocolate factory in the world.
Around the factory, a real industrial city was built : with houses for the workers, a school for their children, shops and a farm to supply all these beautiful people. Their architecture (most of which is listed as a Historic Monument), typical of the 19th century, is resplendent.
Second stop - La Ferme du Buisson, show, discoveries and sharing
Although the factory went bankrupt at the end of the sixties, weakened by international competition and the interwar period, the entire complex has now been rehabilitated. Including the famous farm, our next stop.
A performance hall, arthouse cinema and contemporary art centre that hosts many events, the Ferme du Buisson has been rehabilitated into a joyful place of culture, life and sharing, with an open-air space. The good news? The art center's exhibitions are free of charge.
And psst
In September, the Collectif Porte 27 offers its show Dans le sens contraire au sens du vent, between theatre and circus, with lots of free dates in September.
How to get there?
- By RER A : Noisiel stop
Enghien-les-Bains: the 4-in-1 outing that everyone agrees on
Did you know that in Île-de-France there was a thermal spring?
And that it was the most sulphurous (rich in sulphur) in the whole country? Welcome to Enghien-les-Bains, in the heart of the Val-d'Oise.
A spa resort appreciated by artists, thinkers and the beautiful European bourgeoisie of the 19th century, Enghien-les-Bains is a pretty town, with its beautiful villas, its gardens and its large lake, towards which everything is turned.
Three kilometres of walk around the lake
As you walk around, you can see hundred-year-old plane trees, manicured gardens, a beautiful jetty, breathtaking views of the lake and brave people in full activity (you can fish, sail, pedal boat or row).
To rest, walk, enjoy the freshness of nature or simply take a well-deserved break with a view that will take you on a journey : in our opinion, it's always a good idea.
How to get there?
- With the Transilien H : Enghien-les-Bains stop
European Heritage Days: three days to rediscover Île-de-France
On Friday 19, Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 September 2025, it is the European Heritage Days throughout France.
For three days, places usually closed to the public open their doors free of charge or at low prices, to:
- conferences and round tables,
- guided tours,
- concerts,
- and unprecedented immersions through French heritage.
And psst
For all those who lack inspiration and don't know where to turn among the hundreds of events: the Paris tourist office, Paris Je t'aime, has made a small selection.
Photo exhibition - the poetry of the ordinary: Gentilly and its inhabitants captured by Robert Doisneau
Perhaps the name Robert Doisneau rings a bell?
He is a photographer born in the Val-de-Marne (in Gentilly). Exhibited from France to the United States, he photographed the unknown as well as the greatest artists of his time.
Stolen kisses, children's games, scenes from ordinary life...
A central figure in the humanist movement in photography (a movement that is interested in the human through scenes of everyday life), he is known for having captured, from the 1940s to the 1980s, the life of Ile-de-France residents, with poetry and tenderness.
Scenes of life, suspended moments, children's games, he was able to show that you can find beauty where you least expect it: right next to your home.
The Robert Doisneau House of Photography and its exhibitions in Gentilly
In Gentilly, where he was born, is the Maison de la photographie Robert Doisneau. All year round: three exhibitions with free admission, workshops and screenings, await the curious.
Photo exhibition: Gentilly by Robert Doisneau from September 19, 2025 to February 15
In September, a new exhibition of Doisneau's work begins in partnership with the Doisneau studio, which brings together photos of Gentilly and its inhabitants, taken throughout his life. A free exhibition to discover from September 19, 2025 to February 15, 2026, open Wednesday to Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
How to get there?
1 rue de la Division du Général Leclerc, 94250, Gentilly
- By RER B : Gentilly stop
- By metro 14 : Bicêtre Hospital station
- By tram 3a : Stop at Stade Charléty