What to see and do in September in Île-de-France?

First stop - Noisiel Park

A green well four times larger than the Jardin du Luxembourg, you can come across donkeys, cows or sheep mowing the hills and take beautiful walks on the banks of the Marne, with a view of the old and elegant factories of the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Noisiel forever linked to the name Menier

Menier, for history lovers, is the name of a French chocolate manufacturer. In the 19th century, a pharmacist had the (brilliant?) idea of coating his medicines in chocolate. One thing leading to another, he gave up drugs to set up the largest chocolate factory in the world.

Around the factory, a real industrial city was built : with houses for the workers, a school for their children, shops and a farm to supply all these beautiful people. Their architecture (most of which is listed as a Historic Monument), typical of the 19th century, is resplendent.