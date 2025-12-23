Our ideas for an off-the-beaten-track holiday season in Île-de-France

We told you about Enghien-les-Bains in September. But the city can be visited all year round!

In winter, Enghien-les-Bains transforms its facades into giant screens to celebrate Christmas! Until the beginning of January, enjoy fairytale stories told in the form of monumental projections on the walls of the city.

What's more on the program?

A Harry Potter-themed Christmas village with its giant ice rink

Potter-themed Christmas village with its giant ice rink Decorated fairytale bubbles scattered throughout the city

scattered throughout the city A walk along the calm water of the lake to end in style!

Practical information

From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

How to get there?

Where? Facades of the Town Hall and the Church of Saint-Joseph