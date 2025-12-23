Our ideas for an off-the-beaten-track holiday season in Île-de-France
Idea n°1 - Swap the trees in the department stores to (really) go green
- Fancy a family micro-adventure?
- A solo ride with a hot thermos?
- Or a romantic walk?
Discover the Regional Forest of Ferrières in Seine-et-Marne (the former estate of the Rothschild family), its majestic trees and its wild animals (deer, roe deer, rabbits, wild boars and foxes)!
How to get there?
Forêt Régionale de Ferrières, 77135 Pontcarré
There are several paths and entrances to walk in the forest
- Get off at Roissy-en-Brie station on the RER E and walk for 15 minutes
- Take the RER A to Torcy and then bus 2290
- Or get off at Ozoir-la-Ferrière on the RER E again, then take bus 2290 to the Fleuriste stop
Idea n°2 - The Champs-Élysées again? Instead, take a walk on the Axe Majeur
Image 1 of 4
The most beautiful avenue in the world is full of them... of people, during the holidays! If you are looking for a little more peace and quiet and a unique architectural experience away from the department stores, head to the Axe Majeur.
On the program? A 3.2 km walk by Dani Karavan, punctuated by grandiose sculptures. As you walk, you will enjoy a breathtaking panorama of the Oise and the city of Paris and its monumental buildings.
How to get there?
Axe-Majeur Cergy-Pontoise, 5 Rue de l'Esplanade de Paris, 95800 Cergy
- Line L or RER A : Cergy-Saint-Christophe station + 10 minutes walk
Idea n°3 - Prefer the illuminations by a lake to the chalets of the crowded Christmas markets
We told you about Enghien-les-Bains in September. But the city can be visited all year round!
In winter, Enghien-les-Bains transforms its facades into giant screens to celebrate Christmas! Until the beginning of January, enjoy fairytale stories told in the form of monumental projections on the walls of the city.
What's more on the program?
- A Harry Potter-themed Christmas village with its giant ice rink
- Decorated fairytale bubbles scattered throughout the city
- A walk along the calm water of the lake to end in style!
Practical information
From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
How to get there?
Where? Facades of the Town Hall and the Church of Saint-Joseph
- With the Transilien H : stop at Enghien-les-Bains
Idea n°4 - The free exhibition Rêveries de pierres is worth all the jewellers' showcases in the world
Image 1 of 5
What if you looked at stones differently? Hidden in the setting of the School of Jewelry Arts is a priceless treasure.
With the exhibition Reveries of Stones: Poetry and Minerals by Roger Caillois at the École des Arts Joailliers, nature becomes a source of dreams and wonder.
Through an impressive collection of minerals with spectacular shapes and colours, the exhibition tells the story of the passion of the writer Roger Caillois for these stones, which he considered to be true works of art.
Here, you don't need to be a specialist: you let yourself be carried away by beauty, curiosity and imagination, between science, poetry and contemplation.
Practical information
- From November 6, 2025 to March 29, 2026
- Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 7pm (Late opening on Thursday until 9pm)
- Free admission, by reservation
Free guided tours, for young and old, are also offered to extend the experience.
How to get there?
16 bis bd Montmartre, 75009, Paris
- Metro 8 or 9 : Richelieu-Drouot station
In summary: what to do during the holidays in Île-de-France?
- Walk and enjoy the view along the Major Axis in Cergy
- Marvel at the monumental light projections of Enghien-les-Bains
- Walk up the fabulous tree paths of the Forêt de Ferrières in Seine-et-Marne
- Immerse yourself in the mysteries and beauty of the mineral world with the exhibition Reveries of Stones at the School of Jewelry Arts