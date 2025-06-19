Our favorite (and free) nature places to cool off in Île-de-France

Between beach and forest in Bois-le-Roi

On the R line, the leisure island of Bois-le-Roi offers a free beach, between the banks of the Seine and the forest of Fontainebleau. Swimming, large lawns, children's games and a walk in the forest, just a stone's throw from Bois-le-Roi train station? Let's go for it!

Line R, Bois-le-Roi station

Take the fresh air, with your feet in the Loing

Every summer, locals and visitors flock to enjoy the magnificent scenery of Moret-sur-Loing, a charming medieval town, and its grassy banks that slope gently down to the living waters of the Loing. Take off your shoes, enjoy the freshness of the water. A joy.

Line R, Moret station - Veneux-les-Sablons