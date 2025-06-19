Our favorite (and free) nature places to cool off in Île-de-France
In Paris (75)
Paris, like all large cities, concentrates heat islands. But the city is adapting and the spaces of freshness are multiplying. While waiting for the bathing sites in the Seine and the Bassin de la Villette to open, from July 5 to August 31, we recommend that you go and cool off lying on the grass, under a hundred-year-old tree, in one of the city's large parks - Parc Monceau, Parc Montsouris, Parc des Buttes Chaumont, Parc de Bercy or even the very pretty and little-known Parc du Butte du Chapeau Rouge, Bois de Boulogne or Vincennes... The choice is vast!
In Seine-et-Marne (77)
In this green and blue department, between the forest of Fontainebleau, Seine and Marne, there are many options for freshness. We reveal our best anti-heatwave plans.
Between beach and forest in Bois-le-Roi
On the R line, the leisure island of Bois-le-Roi offers a free beach, between the banks of the Seine and the forest of Fontainebleau. Swimming, large lawns, children's games and a walk in the forest, just a stone's throw from Bois-le-Roi train station? Let's go for it!
Line R, Bois-le-Roi station
Take the fresh air, with your feet in the Loing
Every summer, locals and visitors flock to enjoy the magnificent scenery of Moret-sur-Loing, a charming medieval town, and its grassy banks that slope gently down to the living waters of the Loing. Take off your shoes, enjoy the freshness of the water. A joy.
Line R, Moret station - Veneux-les-Sablons
Stroll along the Canal de l'Ourcq
Jump into the P to Crouy-sur-Ourcq. As soon as you leave, the countryside and this pretty medieval castle that welcomes you. A few metres below, the Canal de l'Ourcq awaits you for a long walk along the water's edge, under the foliage of the huge trees that border it.
Line P, Crouy-sur-Ourcq station
In the Yvelines (78)
Royal ponds on the N line
Take the N line to Perray-en-Yvelines, direction: Les Étangs de Hollande. Former reservoirs intended to supply the fountains of the Palace of Versailles, these ponds are now an idyllic place for walking (and swimming), on the edge of the superb forest of Rambouillet. And if you feel like it, walk up the ponds - from the Saint-Hubert pond to the Grand Étang de Hollande where the leisure centre is located, with its completely free swimming area! A long walk full of freshness and shade.
Line N, Perray-en-Yvelines station
A little holiday atmosphere in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine
Have you heard of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine? Located at the confluence of two rivers, the Seine and the Oise, it is the capital of inland waterway transport (river transport by barge). The boatmen have a chapel (on a barge!) and even a boarding school for their children.
Conflans has a lot to offer the visitor in search of freshness: a medieval castle, chalk cliffs and beautifully landscaped banks of the Seine - large terraces, deckchairs at the water's edge. It is also a pretext for a beautiful shaded walk along the water, along the historic barges and boats that are moored there.
RER A, lines L and J, Conflans-Fin d'Oise station
In Essonne (91)
Dreams of freshness in Chamarande
In the heart of the Essonne, go and cool off in the park of the Château de Chamarande. Part of an exceptional natural area – the Belvedere forest and the Juine Valley, the Domaine offers a multitude of landscapes to forget the heat for a while. Banks of the Juine, shady forest and pleasure gardens: 98 hectares to breathe under the heatwave.
RER C, Chamarande station
In the Hauts-de-Seine (92)
The Parc de l'île Saint-Germain
Imagine: you are walking on a quiet island, everywhere large lawns follow small intimate themed gardens. Here and there, restaurants and playgrounds punctuate the walk. All around: the Seine. You are in a bubble of calm and freshness, and yet you are in the Hauts-de-Seine, between Issy-les-Moulineaux and Boulogne-Billancourt, just a metro ride away.
Metro line 12, Mairie d'Issy station, or RERC, Issy-Val de Seine station
In Seine-Saint-Denis (93)
Water games at the Georges Valbon Departmental Park
The Georges Valbon Departmental Park is the largest park in the Ile-de-France region classified as Natura 2000, with its lake and its 400 hectares of meadows and lawns. And in summer, he plays the aquatic card to the fullest! Wooden deckchairs facing the lake, waterfall, water jets but also refreshment stands, large lawns and playgrounds: come and sit in the cool for the day, it's totally exotic, in the heart of Seine-Saint-Denis.
Tram T11, station Stains - La Cerisaie, or bus 249, station Centre des Essences
In the Val-de-Marne (94)
In the shade of the guinguettes
What would the Val-de-Marne be without its bucolic banks of the Marne punctuated by legendary guinguettes? When you feel like freshness, jump on the RER, towards Nogent-sur-Marne, Joinville-le-Pont or Saint-Maur des Fossés for a shaded passeggiata along the water.
RER A, Nogent-sur-Marne, Joinville-le-Pont or Saint-Maur des Fossés stations
In the Val-d'Oise (95)
Romanticism and freshness in Auvers-sur-Oise
Take a seat on line H, direction: the banks of the Oise! First stop: Auvers-sur-Oise. The city, famous for having welcomed the brilliant painter Vincent Van Gogh in its last weeks, has a lot to offer travelers in search of freshness. From the banks of the Oise (with a cute guinguette), to the forest paths, via the park of the Château d'Auvers and the pretty flowery streets: a change of scenery and shade guaranteed!
You can go directly to Auvers by train, via a change at Valmondois. Or add a little extra walk by stopping in Méry-sur-Oise. Towards Auvers, the path goes straight down and on the way you will come across the castle of Méry and its superb park (take a look around).
Line H - Auvers-sur-Oise station or Méry-sur-Oise station
La Dolce Vita in L'Isle-Adam
A little further on the H line, the charming town of L'Isle-Adam has a lot to offer city dwellers in search of freshness! Located on the banks of the Oise, the small town unfurls open-air cafés and lawns gently sloping down to the cool waters of the river. Looking for more freshness: pedal boats are available for rent. And for a day like at the beach, the aptly named Plage de l'Isle-Adam offers its very Belle Epoque atmosphere to those who dream of swimming (the pool is superb) and idleness. Be careful, it's paid (but free for children under 5 years old).
Line H - L'Isle-Adam station