How do I choose and where do I buy my ticket?

Paris Visite package: the ally of 1 to 5 day stays

The Paris Visite package is a cardboard nominative ticket that gives access to Paris and its Region for 1, 2, 3 or 5 consecutive days.

Its little extra?

Access to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports is included

It offers cultural and commercial advantages in the various regional tourist places!

Where and how to buy it?

On the Île-de-France Mobilités app : for Android and iOS users (it is not necessary to create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to buy these tickets on the app)

In dematerialised format : to be downloaded on a Navigo Easy pass from a terminal or a ticket office in stations and stations.

Our advice? Buy your ticket only on the day you use it. What for? It operates from midnight to midnight. If you use it one evening for the first time, you lose a whole day of plan.