How do I choose and where do I buy my ticket?
Published on
Which transport ticket should you choose for your stay? Where and how to buy it? A little traveller's guide for a weekend, a few days or a week in Paris and its region.
Unlimited travel anywhere in the Region
Paris Visite package: the ally of 1 to 5 day stays
The Paris Visite package is a cardboard nominative ticket that gives access to Paris and its Region for 1, 2, 3 or 5 consecutive days.
Its little extra?
- Access to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports is included
- It offers cultural and commercial advantages in the various regional tourist places!
Where and how to buy it?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app: for Android and iOS users (it is not necessary to create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to buy these tickets on the app)
- In dematerialised format : to be downloaded on a Navigo Easy pass from a terminal or a ticket office in stations and stations.
Our advice? Buy your ticket only on the day you use it. What for? It operates from midnight to midnight. If you use it one evening for the first time, you lose a whole day of plan.
For a stay of one week or more
Navigo Week : for an unlimited week
The Navigo Week pass allows unlimited travel for a whole week on all modes of transport* (airports included in the all-zone pass), without worrying about additional fees or tickets!
You have to choose the zones (between 1 and 5) to which you want to have access with your pass (from Paris to the whole region unlimited).
Where and how to buy it?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app : for Android and iOS users
- In dematerialised format : to be downloaded on a Navigo Découverte pass from a terminal or a ticket office.
*includes all public transport except Orlyval and tourist bus tickets.
For a day in Paris and its region
Navigo Day : the unlimited and dematerialised pass for one-day trips
Are you coming to Île-de-France and planning to use public transport for a whole day?
The Navigo daypass offers you the possibility of unlimited travel for a whole day on all modes of transport* throughout the Île-de-France region.
*includes all public transport except OrlyVal tickets, tourist buses and trips to and from airports.
Where and how to buy it?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app: for Android and iOS users (it is not necessary to create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to buy these tickets on the app)
- In dematerialised format: to be downloaded from a Navigo Easy or Navigo Découverte pass from a terminal, a ticket office at the station or the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
Bus-Tram and Metro-Train-RER tickets: ideal for a (very) small number of journeys
Ideal for occasional travellers, the Bus-Tram and Metro-Train-RER tickets give access to a single journey of 1 hour and 30 minutes throughout the Île-de-France, between the first and last validation:
- By metro, trains and RER for the Metro-Train-RER ticket
- By bus and tram for the Bus-Tram ticket (except trams T11, T12 and T13)
Please note : you cannot go from a bus/tram to a metro/train or RER with the same ticket, you will have to buy a different ticket.
Where and how to buy it?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app: for Android and iOS users (it is not necessary to create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to buy these tickets on the app)
- In dematerialised format : to be downloaded on a Navigo Easy pass from a terminal or a ticket office in stations and stations
Please note that the Navigo Jour and the Bus-Tram and Metro-Train-RER tickets do not give access to the airports
Getting to and from the airport
Roissy Charles de Gaulle or Orly: discover all the options to get to or from the airport by public transport!
To buy and validate your transport tickets, make your life easier: use your phone!
Thanks to the Île-de-France Mobilités application, your phone allows you to:
- buy your transport tickets,
- reload your passes,
- validate directly on the bus, train, tram, RER or metro.*
*List of compatible phones.