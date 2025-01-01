Practical, simple and reliable, the Navigo Easy Pass allows you to load several transport tickets on a single card.

Ideal if you can't – or don't want to – validate your journeys with your phone.

Recharge it easily:

at ticket offices and stations,

in partner shops,

or directly from your smartphone thanks to the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

The Navigo Easy Pass is not nominative: you can lend it or give it away.

Please note: during a trip with several people, each traveler must have and validate his or her own pass.