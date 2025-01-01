2 euros
The Navigo Easy pass,
The perfect pass for casual travelers
- Allows you to load tickets for 1 journey such as the Metro Train RER or Bus Tram ticket or short passes such as the Navigo Jour
- Non-personal, can be loaned to a loved one
What is the Navigo Easy Pass?
Practical, simple and reliable, the Navigo Easy Pass allows you to load several transport tickets on a single card.
Ideal if you can't – or don't want to – validate your journeys with your phone.
Recharge it easily:
- at ticket offices and stations,
- in partner shops,
- or directly from your smartphone thanks to the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
The Navigo Easy Pass is not nominative: you can lend it or give it away.
Please note: during a trip with several people, each traveler must have and validate his or her own pass.
How do I get it?
The Navigo Easy pass can be obtained immediately at the ticket offices or counters of the carriers at the price of €2.
Order Navigo Easy passes for a group
Simplify the organization of travel for your group (company, association, etc.).
Save time with preloaded or blank Navigo Easy Passes according to your needs.
Service
Is your Navigo Easy pass not working properly?
- Bring your defective pass , we will replace it immediately and free of charge at all carrier ticket offices, RATP counters and SNCF Navigo ticket offices.
- Note: if the malfunction is due to non-compliance with the precautions for use indicated in the T&Cs of the Navigo Easy pass, the replacement may not be free of charge.
In case of loss or theft
- Your pass and the loaded ticket cannot be replaced, in accordance with the T&Cs of the Navigo Easy pass. To travel, you must buy a ticket. This purchase is not refunded.
Policy
The Navigo Easy Pass is anonymous so no personal data is recorded.