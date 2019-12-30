General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Navigo Easy Pass

January 2025

1 DEFINITION

1.1 The Navigo Easy pass is an anonymous smart card, or contactless medium, owned by Île-de-France Mobilités until it is given to the Holder: it exists in two (2) versions, a rigid version and a flexible version. It is managed by the Carriers (RATP, SNCF and Optile) on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

On lines T4, T11 and T14, the sale of this ticket via the "ART" terminals is carried out by SNCF Voyageurs in the name and on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités. The same applies from 15 December 2025, on lines T12 and T13 and then from 21 December 2026 on line L.

1.2 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.3 The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same pass or the same telephone.

The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2 PRESENTATION AND OBTAINING

The Navigo Easy pass serves as a support for transport tickets, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, and whose Rules of Cohabitation of Tickets and Contract and the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

2.1 It is possible to put up to 4 different tickets on the rigid Navigo Easy pass among the following transport tickets:

Metro-Train-RER ticket full fare or reduced single fare;

Bus-Tram ticket full price or reduced single fare;

Roissybus;

Navigo Day pass;

Paris Region<>Airports ticket full fare or reduced single fare

Paris-Visite ticket full price or child rate.

2.2 It is possible to put up to 2 different tickets on the flexible Navigo Easy card among the following transport tickets:

Metro-Train-RER ticket full fare or reduced single fare,

Bus-Tram ticket full price or reduced fare;

Roissybus;

Navigo Day pass;

Paris Region<>Airports ticket full fare or reduced single fare

Paris Tour package full price or child rate.

2.3 For the Navigo Easy rigid and Navigo Easy flexible card, the following should be noted:

That two Navigo Day passes with different validity periods count as two different tickets;

That it is only possible to load two Navigo Day passes at the same time if their validity period is different;

That it is not possible to load full-fare and reduced-fare tickets at the same time;

That it is not possible to load a Metro-Train-RER ticket and a Paris Region<>Airports ticket at the same time

That in the event of the presence of a pass and a single ticket on the Navigo Easy pass, the pass will be debited as a priority;

In the event of a Roissybus or Orlybus ticket and any other ticket on the Navigo Easy pass, the Roissybus or Orlybus ticket is debited as a priority if the Navigo Easy pass is validated on the line concerned.

That in the event of the presence of a Paris-Visite package, it is debited as a priority.

2.4 The Navigo Easy pass can be used by any natural person, whether or not they live in the Paris region.

2.5 The Navigo Easy pass can be used on networks under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités.

2.6 The Navigo Easy pass can be obtained, at the price set by Île-de-France Mobilités:

at RATP ticket offices and counters

at Transilien ticket offices and Navigo SNCF Services ticket offices[1]

in some of the Carriers' vending machines

From authorized dealers and dealers.

From the Key Accounts agency

2.7 The pass cannot be obtained without the purchase and loading of a ticket, except from the Key Accounts agency

2.8 The Navigo Easy pass is transferable to any other person, as long as it is blank, empty or loaded with single tickets; and it is not transferable if it is loaded with a valid 1 day or more package.

3 USE

3.1 The Navigo Easy pass without a ticket is not considered to be a ticket.

3.2 To travel, the user of a Navigo Easy pass must have previously loaded it with a ticket and have validated it on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exits, under penalty of being found in violation.

3.3 If the Navigo Easy pass is forgotten, the user must purchase a ticket in order to travel. This purchase is not refunded.

3.4 During a check, the user must present the Navigo Easy pass on which the ticket validated for the journey made is loaded. The rules of use and control are described in the T&Cs of each ticket. They are available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

3.5 Any fraudulent use of the Navigo Easy pass (counterfeiting, falsification in particular), found during an inspection, will result in the immediate withdrawal of the Navigo Easy pass and will give rise to legal proceedings. This sanction applies to the fraudster(s) and his/her accomplices.

4 PRECAUTIONS FOR USE

The Navigo Easy pass has a microprocessor chip and a radio antenna whose proper functioning depends on a few precautions of use that the user undertakes to respect. In particular, the Navigo Easy pass must not be subjected to twisting, bending, cutting, high or low temperatures, electromagnetic effects, high humidity levels and any other treatment that is manifestly inappropriate for its proper functioning.

5 AFTER-SALES SERVICE

5.1 The Navigo Easy pass is non-refundable, even in the event of a purchase error or non-use.

5.2 The Navigo Easy pass is not replaced in the event of loss or theft. The tickets it contains are neither replaced nor refunded.

5.3 In the event of a proven malfunction, the Navigo Easy pass will be immediately replaced at all Carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Desks. Replacement is free of charge, unless it turns out that the malfunction is due to the user's failure to comply with the precautions for use set out in Article 4. Replacement requires the return of the defective pass.

5.4 The rules for replacing tickets are defined in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each ticket. They are available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

6 EVOLUTION OF THE PAST

6.1 Île-de-France Mobilités may be required to change the Navigo Easy pass or to implement its withdrawal.

7 MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the websites of Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP, SNCF and Optile, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

8 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr, transilien.com.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.