Metro-train-RER ticket

Make your journey by metro, train or RER

MetroRERTrain

2,50€  Singleall zones

  • Valid throughout the Ile-de-France region (excluding airports)
  • Chargeable on a Navigo Easy pass or smartphone
Metro-Train-RER
Bus-Tram
Charging via the app
Pricing

  • Full price: €2.50
  • Reduced price: €1.25

The user of the reduced fare must be able to prove his or her right to a discount at any time during his or her trip.

Benefit from an advantageous rate of €1.99 instead of €2.50 with Navigo Liberté +.

Is it suitable for my needs?

The Metro-Train-RER ticket is suitable if:

  • You make too few trips to justify the purchase of a Navigo month or week
  • Your journey is by metro, train or RER
Simple and practical for everyday use

No more hesitations between taking a t+ ticket or an origin-destination ticket : the Metro-Train-RER Ticket is sufficient for all metro-train-RER journeys in or outside Paris.

How to get it on the Navigo Easy pass?

  1. Buy a Navigo Easy pass.
  2. Use the Île-de-France Mobilité app to buy your Tickets on your Navigo Easy pass.
  3. Then validate your journeys with your Navigo Easy pass.

Do you want to help a loved one? You can lend him your Navigo Easy pass because it is not nominative.

What should I do if I am travelling in a group or with my family?

Charging via the app
How to get it on a smartphone?

iPhone and Android users can validate their journeys directly from their smartphone.

  1. Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  2. Buy your transport tickets via the app.
  3. Validate your journeys using your smartphone.
