Perimeter

The Metro-Train-RER Ticket on the Navigo Easy pass and on the phone allows you to travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France, except entry/exit at the "Aéroport d'Orly" airport railway station;

RER and train lines in Île-de-France, except entry/exit of the airport railway stations "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 1" and "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV"

The Montmartre funicular;

Intercity and TER lines in Île-de-France

The dematerialized Metro-Train-RER ticket does not allow you to travel on:

Tram lines

All Noctilien buses and coaches

The Tzen

RoissyBus, OrlyVal, Filéo

The airport railway stations "Aéroport d'Orly", "Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 1" and "Aéroport Charles De Gaulle 2 TGV"

RER and Train stations located outside Île-de-France

High-speed lines (TGV, etc.)

The Metro-Train-RER Ticket does not allow connections with buses and trams. It allows you to travel 2 hours from the time of entry validation and without making an exit.

Use in the metro, train and RER

The Metro-Train-RER Ticket allows connections for 2 hours from the validation of entry to the network, without exiting: metro-metro, RER/train-RER/train and metro-RER/train.

Use in the Montmartre funicular

The Metro-Train-RER Ticket allows you to take the Montmartre funicular, but without connecting with other modes of transport.

For more information on connections, you can consult this page: How to travel (well) with a dematerialised ticket?



Good to know

This ticket is available in full and reduced fare.

This electronic ticketing ticket is loaded onto a Navigo Easy pass that you must obtain in advance. However, it is not possible to load both fares on the same pass at the same time. A Navigo Easy pass cannot contain more than 20 Metro-Train-RER tickets.

You can buy this ticket with your phone, from the Île-de-France Mobilités app, store it on your phone or load it onto your Navigo Easy pass.