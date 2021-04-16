How to travel (well) with a dematerialized ticket?
Published on
Have you opted for the dematerialised ticket on your smartphone or on the Navigo Easy card and are you wondering in which area you can travel and what connections are possible? We tell you everything!
Gare Saint-Lazare, transfer area. © Jean-Marc GOURDON - Île-de-France Mobilités
With dematerialized tickets on smartphone or Navigo Easy : you can travel on the metro, RER, Train and Tram express lines with the Metro-Train-RER ticket, and on the bus, tram and Tzen lines with the Bus-Tram ticket.
For each journey on these lines, you are debited a ticket.
How to (well) make a connection with your dematerialized ticket?
At will for 2h00 without leaving the controlled area with a Metro-Train-RER ticket: after the first validation, you have the possibility to take as many metros (and/or RER/Train) as you want within 2 hours, as long as you stay in the controlled area.
At will for 1h30 without interruption except round trip on the same line with a Bus-Tram ticket: If during the first validation you opted for the bus or tram, you have the possibility to take as many trams or buses as you want for 1h30 in a row (except round trip)
Multiple tickets, if you change modes of transport
On the other hand, if for 1h30 after the first validation for the Bus-Tram modes, and if for 2 hours after the first validation for the metro-train-RER and express tram modes, you switch from the bus to the metro or from the train to the tram, you will be debited 2 tickets.
The importance of the controlled area
Just like with a magnetic t+ ticket, you will only be charged one ticket if you take several metros (and/or RER/Train) within 2 hours, as long as you stay in the controlled area (and without exiting through the equipment or exit doors).
As soon as you leave the controlled area (by equipment or exit doors) and re-enter the controlled area (by validation equipment at the entrance), you will be charged a new ticket.
Unless this connection is made in stations with a public route.
Passing the validator
CAREFUL!
To avoid leaving the transport zone and being charged two Metro-Train-RER tickets, follow the signage (signs, arrows, footsteps, etc.) that indicate connections.
This is particularly essential in large stations (Châtelet, Gare de Lyon, etc.) which have a lot of exit and validation equipment at the entrance.
As a reminder, validation is mandatory before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, if necessary, during connections with exit and exit, under penalty of being in violation.