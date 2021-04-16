How to travel (well) with a dematerialized ticket?

How to (well) make a connection with your dematerialized ticket?

At will for 2h00 without leaving the controlled area with a Metro-Train-RER ticket: after the first validation, you have the possibility to take as many metros (and/or RER/Train) as you want within 2 hours, as long as you stay in the controlled area.

At will for 1h30 without interruption except round trip on the same line with a Bus-Tram ticket: If during the first validation you opted for the bus or tram, you have the possibility to take as many trams or buses as you want for 1h30 in a row (except round trip)

Multiple tickets, if you change modes of transport

On the other hand, if for 1h30 after the first validation for the Bus-Tram modes, and if for 2 hours after the first validation for the metro-train-RER and express tram modes, you switch from the bus to the metro or from the train to the tram, you will be debited 2 tickets.