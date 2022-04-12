FAQ:
Discover services on Android and IOS
- With a ticket loaded into my phone or a connected watch, I can travel on the entire Île-de-France transport network.
- How do I view and top up a Navigo pass with my phone?
- It is not possible to transfer my tickets from my Navigo to my phone and vice versa
- With a phone or a connected watch, I validate for one person only
- Get started with buying on a phone
- What is NFC?
- What payment methods are accepted?
- Which Navigo passes can be recharged with a phone?
- Which phones can recharge a Navigo pass?
- Which transport tickets can I buy from my phone or smartwatch?
- Can I benefit from the employer reimbursement?
- Can I install the service in a phone with two SIM card slots?