A proof of purchase is automatically sent to the email address that serves as your Navigo Connect login or to the address provided at the time of purchase.

As with Navigo pass tickets or magnetic tickets, the proof of purchase allows you to ask your employer for a refund.

Being authenticated on Navigo Connect at the time of purchase allows you to receive a nominative proof of purchase.

Haven't received your proof of purchase?

For Navigo Month and Week passes loaded on a Navigo pass (except for the Navigo Découverte pass), the certificate of contract allowing reimbursement by the employer is also available from the I manage my card space.