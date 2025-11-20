For each purchase made on your phone, a proof of purchase is automatically sent to the email address associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, or to the address provided at the time of purchase.



View your supporting documents

To view your latest purchases from the Île-de-France Mobilités app, go to My Space > Manage my account > My proof of purchase. You also have the option of requesting a proof again if necessary.

Receive a nominative receipt

We recommend that you authenticate yourself on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect at the time of purchase to obtain a nominative proof and be able to retrieve it easily from the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

In the proof of purchase, in front of the support number, a letter indicates the location where the ticket was loaded :

S : SIM

E : Secure Element of Your Samsung Galaxy

H : Complementary application "My Navigo Tickets"

Has: Secure Element of Your iPhone

Secure Element of Your iPhone P : Navigo Pass

Proof for Navigo passes

For Navigo Month and Week passes loaded on a Navigo pass (except the Navigo Découverte pass), the proof required for reimbursement by the employer is also available on your Île-de-France Mobilités account.

Anonymous purchases or non-receipt of proof of purchase

If you do not receive your receipt, check that you have a sufficient network connection during the purchase and that you have entered the correct email address.

In the case of an anonymous purchase or if you do not receive the receipt, you can request it from customer service. Go to the application, contact us section> About the purchase [...] > I would like to receive proof of purchase.

Good to know:

The request for proof of purchase for an anonymous purchase must go through customer service and be made on the smartphone with which the purchase was made. In the event of a change of mobile, the customer will not be able to access a duplicate of the proof of this purchase.



Purchase via iPhone and Apple Watch

If you make a purchase from the Wallet app on iPhone or Apple Watch, the proof of purchase won't be emailed to you.

To view your proof of purchase, open the Cards app, select the payment card used and you will be able to see your purchase history with the mention Service Navigo for your Île-de-France Mobilités transport tickets.