FAQ:
Managing your tickets on your phone
- How do I obtain proof of purchase?
- How do I check my latest purchases?
- I changed my Android phone with tickets in it. How do I keep my tickets?
- I uninstalled my Android app. Do I lose my tickets that have already been purchased?
- I reset my Android phone/smartwatch. Do I lose my tickets that have already been purchased?
- I would like to change the areas of the plan loaded in my phone/smartwatch
- It is not possible to transfer the tickets from my Navigo pass to my phone or to my connected watch and vice versa.
- I have a valid ticket on my phone/smartwatch, but I'm having trouble validating