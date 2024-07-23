If you change your phone or connected watch, you now have the option of saving your tickets in order to restore them to your new phone in two successive steps from the Île-de-France Mobilités application:

- On the current phone, you can start the backup of tickets from the Contact Us menu> I want to back up my tickets. A successful save will ensure that you recover all your tickets, excluding the Paris 2024 Package.

- On your new phone, you can recover the saved tickets from the Contact Us menu> I want to recover the contents of an old phone.

This backup and recovery mechanism is available between Android mobiles that are compatible with the service.

If there has been no backup and your old phone is no longer available, you will only be able to retrieve the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes on your new phone, provided that you have previously linked your phone to your Île-de-France Mobilités account from the My Space > My Media menu.

Please note: the Paris 2024 package is non-refundable and non-transferable.