I uninstalled my Android app. Do I lose my tickets that have already been purchased?
In the event of deletion of the transport application (Île-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP or SNCF Connect), you do not lose your tickets because they are stored in your SIM card, or in the secure element of your phone/connected watch or in the complementary application "Mes Tickets Navigo". You need to go to Google Play to reinstall the app so that you can check out the available tickets again and buy more.
If the companion app is removed, the impact on your tickets depends on where they are located:
- If your tickets are stored in your SIM card or in the secure element of your phone/smartwatch, uninstalling the contactless Ticket companion app does not remove them: simply reinstall the app so that you can once again view the available tickets, buy new ones and validate with your phone or smartwatch;
- If your tickets were stored in the My Navigo Tickets complementary application, uninstalling it or deleting its data has resulted in the loss of the tickets it contained: by reinstalling it you will be able to continue using the service but you will not find your tickets and they cannot be reimbursed.