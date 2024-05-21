In the event of deletion of the transport application (Île-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP or SNCF Connect), you do not lose your tickets because they are stored in your SIM card, or in the secure element of your phone/connected watch or in the complementary application "Mes Tickets Navigo". You need to go to Google Play to reinstall the app so that you can check out the available tickets again and buy more.

If the companion app is removed, the impact on your tickets depends on where they are located: