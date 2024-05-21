It is not possible to transfer the tickets from my Navigo pass to my phone or to my connected watch and vice versa.
We advise you to go until the end of your package and the balance of your tickets on your current device before changing it.
It is also not possible to transfer tickets from your Android phone to your smartwatch and vice versa.