If, despite these recommendations, you are still having difficulties, contact an agent in the resort :

He will be able to guide you and in particular check the presence of a valid ticket on your phone or connected watch.

Under certain conditions, if you have a Navigo Month or Navigo Week pass, the agent will be able to give you a breakdown coupon or 2 single-use vouchers to continue your trip.

If you have never been able to validate

If you have never been able to validate despite the presence of one or more valid tickets on your phone, you can obtain a refund for these tickets. You must do this from your phone:

Contact us > My transport tickets [...] / I'm having trouble validating. Refunded tickets will be removed from your phone/smartwatch.

If you have multiple tickets on your phone, repeat this process for each ticket.

If you are unable to validate at a particular station

If you are unable to validate at a particular station even though you have already travelled with this phone/connected watch, contact an agent at the station to report the malfunction.

In addition, you can also report this malfunction to us from your phone. This information will be valuable in analysing whether an improvement can be made to the equipment concerned.

