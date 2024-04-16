If you have a valid ticket on your phone or Samsung Galaxy Watch, you can travel on the entire Île-de-France transport network (within the limits of the dates and zones selected at the time of purchase).

To validate your ticket, make sure you have:

NFC enabled;

A valid ticket (date and zone) for the journey you wish to make;

On a phone, you must have the screen on or even unlocked (no need for the application to be open).

(no need for the application to be open). Then present the backof your phone or smartwatch to the contactless reading target of the validator. Indeed, it is usually on the back of your phone that the NFC antenna is located, allowing contactless communication with the validator.

Your phone's protective case can sometimes interfere with validation. If this is the case, you may have to take your phone out of its case before validating.

If your tickets are stored in the My Navigo Tickets complementary application and your phone has been without an internet connection for several days, the validation may fail. In this case, launch your transport app and check your tickets: the app will alert you if a reconnection to the service is required and allow you to do so.

Rest assured, you will quickly learn the gesture that works best for your phone model or with your watch.