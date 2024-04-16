For a package loaded into your phone or connected watch, the choice of zones at the time of purchase only concerns Navigo Day passes.

To date, it is not possible to change the zones of a plan loaded in your phone or connected watch. However, you have the option of requesting a refund before the start of its validity. To do this, go to:

Contact us > My transport tickets [...] / I will not use my package. The chosen plan will be removed from your phone/watch and you will be refunded to the credit card used for that purchase.