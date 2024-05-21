If you reset your Android phone or smartwatch, the impact on your tickets depends on their location:

If your tickets were stored in the My Navigo Tickets companion app, resetting your phone resulted in the loss of the tickets it contained. By reinstalling it, you will be able to continue using the service, but you will not find your tickets.

You may be able to retrieve your Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes provided that you have previously linked your phone to your Île-de-France Mobilités account from the My Space > My Supports menu.

menu. If your tickets are stored in your SIM card or in the secure element of your phone or smartwatch, simply reinstall your transport app and the contactless Ticket companion app so that you can once again consult the available tickets, buy new ones and validate with your phone;