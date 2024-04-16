A ticket loaded into your phone or a connected watch allows you to travel on the bus, tram, metro and RER network throughout the Île-de-France region. The scope of use depends on the ticket purchased and, if applicable, the date and areas selected at the time of purchase.

With a ticket loaded into their phone or a connected watch, only one person can travel simultaneously, as with the Navigo pass.

For more information, see the GTCSU of the transport tickets.

You can also buy your short-term Vélib' pass directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités app. Learn more about Vélib' | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr).