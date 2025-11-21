Tickets and services available

From your phone, you can buy the following tickets:

For beneficiaries of the Solidarité Transport Pricing, once the application has been validated, you can recharge your rights on your pass via the applications, and buy the following weekly and monthly passes directly from your mobile: Navigo Solidarité 75% : Navigo Discount 50%

Event packages :

- Paris Visite 1-day , 2-day, 3-day and 5-day full price and child rate: can be activated at the first validation

- Anti-pollution package : in the event of a declared pollution peak

- Fête de la Musique package

Bus-Tram ticket full price and reduced price

The Navigo Liberté+ service is also available on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

Tickets not available

TheNavigo Annual and Navigo imagine R passes are not yet available on mobile.

On the other hand, once your imagine R file has been validated, you can recharge the imagine R rights directly from the applications, no need to go to the station.

Purchase rules for tickets on a phone or smartwatch

1. Availability of tickets: the tickets offered for purchase depend on the device (telephone, Navigo pass or connected watch) and the tickets already purchased on this device.

2. Cohabitation of tickets: some tickets cannot coexist at the same time in a medium: if one is present on the medium, the other will not be offered for sale. This is the case, for example, for the Paris Region <>Airports ticket with a Metro-Train-RER ticket.

Please note : if one is present on the support, the other will not be offered for sale. You will then have to use another medium such as a Navigo Easy pass.

Please note: if you still have dematerialised t+ tickets, it is necessary to use all of these tickets before you can buy Metro-Train-RER tickets or Bus-Tram tickets.

3. Validation of tickets: as long as you have not validated at least once with your phone or connected watch, you can only buy the RoissyBus Ticket once. After validation, they will be available for purchase again.

4. Authentication required: the purchase of the Navigo Month and Navigo Week passes requires you to be connected to your IDFM Connect account on the Île-de-France Mobilités application.

5. Priority of passes: if you have a Navigo Jour pass and single tickets on your phone or connected watch, the pass will be used in priority on the day of its validity.

6. Valid passes: if you have a valid Navigo Annual or Imagine R pass on your Navigo pass, no other ticket or pass will be offered for purchase to avoid duplicates.

7. Refund and repurchase: If you have requested a refund for a package, the same package (with the same dates and zones) will no longer be offered to you for purchase.