Origin-Destination Ticket
The one-way trip from point A to point B
2,50€ Singledepending on the origin and destination
- Choose the departure and arrival stations
- Suitable for trips outside Paris
- Perfect for casual travelers
The replaced Origin-Destination ticket: prepare for your transition
The Origin-Destination ticket is no longer on sale, but remains usable until the summer of 2026.
However, from 1 January 2025, it is recommended to adopt the Metro-Train-RER ticket for journeys by metro, train or RER.
How do I get it?
The ticket is sold at the ticket offices in train and metro stations or on automatic machines in SNCF and RATP stations.