Origin-Destination Ticket

The one-way trip from point A to point B

2,50€  Singledepending on the origin and destination

  • Choose the departure and arrival stations
  • Suitable for trips outside Paris
  • Perfect for casual travelers

The replaced Origin-Destination ticket: prepare for your transition

The Origin-Destination ticket is no longer on sale, but remains usable until the summer of 2026.

However, from 1 January 2025, it is recommended to adopt the Metro-Train-RER ticket for journeys by metro, train or RER.

Illustration of a traveller purchasing an Origin-Destination ticket at a ticket counter

How do I get it?

The ticket is sold at the ticket offices in train and metro stations or on automatic machines in SNCF and RATP stations.

