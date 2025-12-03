What happens to the t+ cardboard tickets and the Origin-Destination ticket?
The sale of t+ cardboard tickets and Origin-Destination tickets will disappear from November 2025, in favor of:
- The Navigo Liberté + service
- Purchase of tickets on smartphones via the Île-de-France Mobilités and partners apps
- Navigo Easy rechargeable passes for all travellers
Good to know
1 - These cardboard tickets are no longer sold on vending machines in stations or on the platform from November 2025.
2 - T+ and Origin-Destination card tickets continue to be accepted to travel within their respective areas of use until June 2026:
- until June 2026 on the Metro for t+ cardboard tickets
- until June 2026 on the metro/train/RER network for Origin-Destination tickets, on the Origin-Destination chosen by the customer.
- between November and May 2026 for T+ card tickets on buses/trams (clarification to come line by line)
3 - No refund is made in accordance with the general terms and conditions of sale of tickets, however you can exchange your t+ card tickets or your Origin-Destination tickets at the RATP or SNCF ticket office from 1 November 2025 until 1 September 2026 within the limit of 20 tickets per day.
The exchange is made for a Metro-Train-RER ticket or an equivalent Bus-Tram ticket (full price for full price, and reduced price for reduced price), including Origin-Destination tickets to airports against a Paris-Region<> Airports ticket, on a previously purchased Navigo Easy pass.
Please note : The dematerialised t+ ticket remains valid without an expiry date.