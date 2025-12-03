The sale of t+ cardboard tickets and Origin-Destination tickets will disappear from November 2025, in favor of:

The Navigo Liberté + service

service Purchase of tickets on smartphones via the Île-de-France Mobilités and partners apps

Navigo Easy rechargeable passes for all travellers

Good to know

1 - These cardboard tickets are no longer sold on vending machines in stations or on the platform from November 2025.

2 - T+ and Origin-Destination card tickets continue to be accepted to travel within their respective areas of use until June 2026:

until June 2026 on the Metro for t+ cardboard tickets

for t+ cardboard tickets until June 2026 on the metro/train/RER network for Origin-Destination tickets, on the Origin-Destination chosen by the customer.

for Origin-Destination tickets, on the Origin-Destination chosen by the customer. between November and May 2026 for T+ card tickets on buses/trams (clarification to come line by line)

3 - No refund is made in accordance with the general terms and conditions of sale of tickets, however you can exchange your t+ card tickets or your Origin-Destination tickets at the RATP or SNCF ticket office from 1 November 2025 until 1 September 2026 within the limit of 20 tickets per day.

The exchange is made for a Metro-Train-RER ticket or an equivalent Bus-Tram ticket (full price for full price, and reduced price for reduced price), including Origin-Destination tickets to airports against a Paris-Region<> Airports ticket, on a previously purchased Navigo Easy pass.

Please note : The dematerialised t+ ticket remains valid without an expiry date.