Ticket Bus-Tram
Make your journey by bus or tram
2€ Singleall zones
- Valid throughout the Ile-de-France region (excluding airports)
- Rechargeable on a Navigo Easy pass or smartphone
Pricing
- Full price: €2
- Reduced price: €1
The user of the reduced fare must be able to prove his or her right to a discount at any time during his or her trip.
Benefit from an advantageous rate of €1.60 instead of €2 with Navigo Liberté +.
Is it suitable for my needs?
The Bus-Tram ticket is suitable if:
- You make too few trips to justify the purchase of a Navigo month or week
- Your journeys are by bus, tram or cable
Simple and practical for everyday use
No more hesitations between taking a t+ Ticket or an origin-destination ticket: a single Ticket for all bus or tram journeys in or outside Paris.
How to get it on the Navigo Easy pass?
- Buy a Navigo Easy pass.
- Use the Île-de-France Mobilité app to buy your Tickets on your Navigo Easy pass.
- Then validate your journeys with your Navigo Easy pass.
Do you want to help a loved one? You can lend him your Navigo Easy pass because it is not nominative.
What should I do if I am travelling in a group or with my family?
How to get it on a smartphone?
iPhone and Android users can validate their journeys directly from their smartphone.
- Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Buy your transport tickets via the app.
- Validate your journeys using your smartphone.