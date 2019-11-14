Ticket Bus-Tram

Perimeter

The Bus-Tram ticket can be used throughout the Ile-de-France, zones 1 to 5 of the Île-de-France public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités, it allows you to travel on:

The tram and Tzen lines

All buses, Noctilien, long distance and Filéo coaches

The C1 cable

The dematerialised Bus-Tram ticket does not allow you to travel on:

RoissyBus, OrlyVal,

Metro lines in Île-de-France

RER and train lines in Île-de-France

The Montmartre funicular;

Intercity and TER lines in Île-de-France

The Bus-Tram Ticket allows you to travel 1h30 from the time of entry validation and without exiting. Transfers between the authorized modes of transport, mentioned above, are authorized within the limit of 1h30 from the first validation of entry. Return trips and interruptions on the same bus, tram or Tzen line are not allowed with the same Bus-Tram ticket.

Good to know

This ticket is available in full and reduced fare. However, it is not possible to load both fares on the same pass at the same time.

You can buy this ticket with your phone, from the Île-de-France Mobilités app, store it on your phone or top it up on a Navigo Easy pass that you will need to obtain beforehand. A Navigo Easy pass cannot contain more than 20 Bus-Tram tickets.