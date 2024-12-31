General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of Bus-Tram tickets

Valid date: from November 2025

Preamble

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Bus Tram ticket on contactless media (Navigo Easy pass and telephone via the mobile applications offering the Purchase Service[1]).

The use of the Bus-Tram ticket is subject to the Holder's full, complete and unreserved acceptance of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the ticket is loaded (available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

The contactless Bus-Tram ticket, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is managed by S.A.S Comutitres, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S" or "Agence Navigo" in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

On lines T4, T11 and T14, the sale of this ticket via the "ART" terminals is carried out by SNCF Voyageurs in the name and on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités. The same applies from 15 December 2025, on lines T12 and T13 and then from 21 December 2026 on line L.

1. DEFINITIONS

1.1 The name "Holder" indicates the natural person who uses the contactless Bus-Tram Ticket.

1.2 The term "Reduced Rate" refers to the rates applicable to Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles:

Beneficiaries of social assistance and transport solidarity

Children from 4 to under 10 years old (free for children under 4 years old)

Holder of a "Large Families" card

Disabled persons with proof and their companions

More details on "List of beneficiaries for reduced fares | Île-de-France Mobilités (iledefrance-mobilites.fr)"

1.3 The term "Carriers" refers to companies that have entered into a public service contract or delegation with Île-de-France Mobilités or a local organising authority that has received a delegation from Île-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.4 The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same pass or the same telephone.

The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1. The Bus-Tram ticket can be used in all zones 1 to 5 of the Île-de-France public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités. The Bus-Tram ticket allows you to travel on:

Bus lines that are the subject of an agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable.

Tram lines (T1 to T14)

The Tzen.

Filéo

Noctilien buses and coaches

The C1 cable

2.2 The Bus-Tram ticket does not allow travel on:

Metro lines in Île-de-France

RER and train lines in Île-de-France

RoissyBus and OrlyVal

The Montmartre funicular

Intercity and TER lines

High-speed lines (TGV, etc.)

2.3 Period of validity

The Bus-Tram Ticket allows a journey lasting 1h30 from the time of entry validation and without exiting. Transfers between the authorized modes of transport, mentioned above, are authorized within the limit of 1h30 from the first validation of entry. Return trips and interruptions on the same bus, tram or Tzen line are not allowed with the same Bus-Tram ticket. In the event of an entry or connection validation after the set deadlines, a new Bus-Tram Ticket will be charged. In the event of forgetting or losing their contactless medium, the Cardholder must purchase a ticket to be able to travel without breaking the law. This is not refunded.

3. PRICING

3.1 The pricing of the Bus-Tram Ticket is set by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, under the heading "Prices"

on posters in transport places

on the route calculation website (iledefrance-mobilites.fr) with an indication of the unit price of a journey

on the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide

on the Carriers' websites

on the website of the Navigo Grands Comptes agency for companies, institutions or associations for bulk purchases

3.2 The Bus-Tram Ticket is sold individually, in full and reduced fare.

3.1 The persons eligible for the reduced rate are as follows: see paragraph 1.2

4. PURCHASE AND LOADING

4.1 The price of the Bus-Tram ticket is payable in cash.

4.2 The Bus-Tram ticket can be loaded onto a Navigo Easy pass:

- at points of sale, on the move with an agent and on the Carriers' vending machines

- from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone) and to recharge a Navigo pass (if the Cardholder already has one).,

- or via an online order on the website of the Navigo Grands Comptes Agency on https://grands-comptes.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

4.3 The Bus-Tram ticket can also be purchased and loaded on your phone from the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone)

4.4 During the same purchase on Automate or from an app, it is possible to load up to 20 Bus-Tram tickets on the same device (pass or mobile).

For a purchase from the Navigo Grands Comptes agency, it is possible to obtain up to 30 Bus-Tram tickets on the same pass.

4.5 Cohabitation

The Bus-Tram ticket and the Metro-Train-RER ticket can coexist together on the same medium (pass or telephone). Each one will then be validated as a priority on its validation perimeter.

The Bus-Tram ticket and the Paris Region <> Airports ticket can coexist on the same medium (pass or telephone). Each one will then be validated as a priority on its validation perimeter.

The Bus-Tram ticket and the t+ electronic ticketing ticket, the sale of which stopped on 01/01/2025, can coexist on the same pass or telephone medium (see article 5.4 concerning the validation rules in the event of the coexistence of a t+ ticket and a Bus-Tram ticket).

The passes and the Bus-Tram ticket can coexist on the same pass or telephone device (see article 5.4 concerning the validation rules in the event of the coexistence of a pass and a Bus-Tram ticket).

5. VALIDATION

5.1 The Holder of a Bus-Tram Ticket must systematically validate the support containing their ticket on the Carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exiting if requested, under penalty of finding themselves in violation.

5.2 The validation of a Bus-Tram Ticket allows only one person to travel.

5.3 It is not possible to validate several Bus-Tram Tickets on the same contactless device to allow several people to travel on the same journey.

5.4 When the card contains both a Bus-Tram Ticket and a pass (see Article 4.5), the pass is validated as a priority on the day and on the areas where it is valid. No Bus-Tram ticket is then counted.

5.5 In the event of cohabitation with the t+ electronic ticket, it is the t+ ticket that is validated as a priority. No Bus-Tram ticket is then counted. (Cf. https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-ticket-t-sans-contact).

5.6 Ile-de-France Mobilités does not guarantee the use of magnetic tickets in all stations due to the deployment of new validators and new fully electronic ticketing machines. As a result, magnetic tickets can be used as a last resort in the absence of Navigo Easy passes or compatible telephones.

6. CONTROL

6.1 In the event of an inspection, the Holder must present the contactless support on which the Bus-Tram Ticket validated at the entrance is loaded and, where applicable, must be able to justify their entitlement to the reduced fare.

In the event of a check of a ticket loaded on a phone, the Account Holder must present their phone, with NFC activated, in front of the control equipment.

6.2 The finding of non-compliance with the principles of systematic validation (Article 5) and/or the rules for the use of the Bus-Tram Ticket (Article 2) or of an inability to justify one's right to a reduced fare, will result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative costs in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

6.3 In the event of failure to pay to the Carrier within two months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7. AFTER-SALES SERVICES

7.1 Refund

The Bus-Tram Ticket cannot be changed or refunded, even in the event of a purchase error.

7.2 Loss/Theft

In the event of loss/theft of the contactless medium, the Bus-Tram Tickets lost on this occasion will not be replaced or refunded.

7.3 Contactless Pass Malfunction

In the event of a malfunction of the Navigo Easy pass, no replacement of the Bus-Tram Ticket(s) can be offered. Refer to the T&Cs of the Navigo Easy pass, article 5;

7.4 Ticket loaded on phone or smartwatch

In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded on a telephone, the sale may be cancelled if it has not been possible to validate this ticket with this telephone. The cancellation request can only be made from the app. The refund will then be made to the credit card used for the purchase.

More information regarding the after-sales service rules for the Bus-Tram ticket loaded on a phone or connected watch can be found in the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket holder on

8. TERMS OF USE OF THE MEDIUM

The Account Holder undertakes to comply with the precautions taken when using the medium they use to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

9. INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

The sale of Bus-Tram tickets on contactless media does not collect any specific personal data.

The purchase and management are taken care of by a medium for which data is kept and framed as part of the medium.

The data collected relating to the media is subject to automated processing, the purpose of which is the management of packages and media. They depend on the medium on which the ticket is loaded. For more information on this processing and for the exercise of rights, please refer to the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website:

General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Easy Pass

General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as an Android ticket holder

General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as an iPhone Ticket Holder

10. MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law.

In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably.

However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties.

The customer will find on the websites of the Carriers, with their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

11 CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the Carriers reserve the right to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website .

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.