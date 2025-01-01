Transport Solidarity Pricing

Renewing your rights via our website is very simple:

Log in to your personal space. Go to the "I submit documents" section. Submit your certificates.

Renewal can be automatic or manual depending on your situation.

Automatic renewal :

Beneficiaries of the RSA or the ASS who authorise the consultation of their data by the Agence Solidarité Transport.

Manual renewal :

Beneficiaries of the AME, the CSS without financial participation (formerly CMU-C), a CI, a CMI or an ONAC card.

Beneficiaries of the RSA or ASS who do not authorise the teleconsultation of their data.

Anticipate your renewal

Don't wait until the end of the month. The processing of your application requires time for the Agence Solidarité Transport to study your supporting documents and for the rights to be made available on the carriers' devices.

One month before the end of your current rights, the Agency will send you an email or letter to ask you for the necessary supporting documents. You will be able to provide them:

By mail

By depositing them in your personal space

Tip : use your personal space on the Solidarité Transport website for immediate confirmation and faster processing than by post.

Use of the website:

Alternative by mail:

If you cannot use your personal space online, the renewal letter contains a pre-stamped envelope. You will not need to pay a stamp and the destination address will already be indicated.

Need help with your access code?

If you have forgotten your access code, it is possible to recover your code.