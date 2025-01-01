Transport Solidarity Pricing
Do you receive social assistance?
You are entitled to significant discounts on public transport in the Ile-de-France region.
What is Transport Solidarity Pricing?
The Solidarity Transport Pricing is an initiative of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités launched in 2004.
It aims to reduce transport costs for the poorest households, thus offering significant discounts on public transport in the region.
Why this pricing?
Public transport is essential for Ile-de-France residents and plays a crucial role in social cohesion.
Thanks to the Transport Solidarity Pricing, people in precarious situations can get around more easily, thus lightening their budget.
Who can benefit from the Solidarity Transport Pricing?
The Solidarity Transport Tariff is intended for several categories of beneficiaries:
- CSS without financial participation (formerly CMU-C)
- RSA
- SOUL
- Jobseekers with the ASS
- Holders and/or companions of holders of certain disability cards (ONAC, CMI)
In addition, it is essential to have a Navigo pass to use the Solidarity Transport Pricing, regardless of the ticket chosen.
What are the advantages?
Depending on your profile, you can benefit from:
How do you know if you are eligible?
Use our online simulator to check your eligibility for the Solidarity Transport Pricing. You can also consult the eligibility table.
If you are eligible, you can then apply directly online.
How do I get it online?
- Click on the "Apply Online" button below.
- Fill out the application form.
- The Agence Solidarité Transport will examine your file and contact you by e-mail within a few days.
How to obtain it by phone and mail?
- Have your Navigo pass number (if you have one) and your supporting documents ready.
- Call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999 (free service and call, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
- An advisor will assess your situation and send you a paper form to fill out.
- Return the completed form with the supporting documents by mail to the Agence Solidarité Transport.
Processing times:
- About 10 days if you already have a Navigo pass.
- 3 weeks to 1 month in the event of an order for a Navigo pass.
How to get your Navigo pass to benefit from the Solidarité Transport Pricing?
Get your Navigo pass
If you do not yet have a Navigo pass in your name, go to an RATP, SNCF or Optile agency, to a RATP club counter or to a Navigo SNCF Services Desk. There you will get your Navigo pass necessary for online registration.
See the list of points of sale
Please note: The Solidarité Transport fare is only available on the Navigo pass (excluding the Navigo Annual pass, imagine R and Navigo Découverte).
Loading your rights on your Navigo pass
Once your rights have been assigned, load them onto your Navigo pass:
- From home : use the Île-de-France Mobilités app or those of official retailers to load your rights before buying your discounted ticket.
- At the counter or vending machine : go to a ticket office or an RATP or SNCF vending machine to load your rights.
Prepare for the renewal of your rights
Renewing your rights via our website is very simple:
- Log in to your personal space.
- Go to the "I submit documents" section.
- Submit your certificates.
Renewal can be automatic or manual depending on your situation.
Automatic renewal :
- Beneficiaries of the RSA or the ASS who authorise the consultation of their data by the Agence Solidarité Transport.
Manual renewal :
- Beneficiaries of the AME, the CSS without financial participation (formerly CMU-C), a CI, a CMI or an ONAC card.
- Beneficiaries of the RSA or ASS who do not authorise the teleconsultation of their data.
Anticipate your renewal
Don't wait until the end of the month. The processing of your application requires time for the Agence Solidarité Transport to study your supporting documents and for the rights to be made available on the carriers' devices.
One month before the end of your current rights, the Agency will send you an email or letter to ask you for the necessary supporting documents. You will be able to provide them:
- By mail
- By depositing them in your personal space
Tip : use your personal space on the Solidarité Transport website for immediate confirmation and faster processing than by post.
Use of the website:
- Log in to your personal space.
- Go to the "I submit documents" section.
- Submit your certificates.
Alternative by mail:
If you cannot use your personal space online, the renewal letter contains a pre-stamped envelope. You will not need to pay a stamp and the destination address will already be indicated.
Need help with your access code?
If you have forgotten your access code, it is possible to recover your code.
Manage your rights
If you are already a beneficiary of the Solidarité Transport, you have a personal space.
It will allow you to easily complete your procedures and verifications.