On which medium should I put Metro-Train-RER tickets or Bus-Tram tickets?
You can store up to 20 Metro-Train-RER tickets and/or up to 20 Bus-Tram tickets on a Navigo Easy pass, a phone or a connected watch.
Good to know:
- To buy a Paris Region<>Airports ticket, use a different Navigo Easy pass or phone pass than the one on which you stored your Metro-Train-RER or Bus-Tram tickets.
These tickets cannot coexist on the same medium.
- It is possible that the Metro-Train-RER ticket is not available for purchase on the app or on a ticket machine. This is due to the presence of an incompatible ticket on your device (usually an old t+ ticket or a Paris Region<>Airport ticket). In this case, you must either use all the tickets that cannot coexist and are already present on the support, or use another medium. Click to find out more about thecoexistence of transport tickets.