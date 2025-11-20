List of tickets that are available for purchase from the Apple Wallet app:

Metro-Train-RER tickets full price or reduced price

Bus-Tram tickets full price or reduced price

Tickets Paris Region<>Airports full price or reduced price

Ticket RoissyBus

Navigo Day 1-5 pass, for the same day

Paris Visite Package , 1 day, 2 days, 3 days and 5 days, activates at the first validation, full price and child rate, activates at the first validation

For other tickets not visible on the Maps app, go to the Île-de-France Mobilités app. The purchased ticket will then be visible in both apps.

The list of tickets available for purchase in the Walletapp is subject to change.