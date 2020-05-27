Illustration showing a traveler validating his journey with a smartphoneIllustration showing a traveler validating his journey with a smartphone

Paris Tour Package

Your ally if you spend a few days in the capital

RERMetroBusTramTrain

from 29,90€  per dayall zones

  • Travel unlimited for 1, 2, 3 or 5 consecutive days
  • Travel throughout Île-de-France, including airports
  • Benefit from cultural and commercial advantages
Charging via the app

Pricing

1 day2 days3 days5 days
29,90€44,45€62,30€76,25€

Rates applicable as of January 1, 2025

The half-fare is applied for children between 4 years old and under 10 years old.

Illustration showing a Navigo Easy pass sticking to a smartphone to buy t+ tickets

How to get it on the Navigo Easy pass?

  1. Buy a Navigo Easy pass.
  2. Use the Île-de-France Mobilité app to buy your Paris Visite pass on your Navigo Easy pass.
  3. Then validate your journeys with your Navigo Easy pass.

Do you want to help a loved one? You can lend him your Navigo Easy pass because it is not nominative.

What should I do if I am travelling in a group or with my family?

Charging via the app
Illustration showing a trip validation with a smartphone

How to get it on a smartphone?

iPhone and Android users can validate their journeys directly from their smartphone.

  1. Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  2. Buy your Paris Visite Pass via the app.
  3. Validate your journeys using your smartphone.
Install the app

