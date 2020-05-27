The half-fare is applied for children between 4 years old and under 10 years old.
Paris Tour Package
Your ally if you spend a few days in the capital
from 29,90€ per dayall zones
- Travel unlimited for 1, 2, 3 or 5 consecutive days
- Travel throughout Île-de-France, including airports
- Benefit from cultural and commercial advantages
Pricing
|1 day
|2 days
|3 days
|5 days
|29,90€
|44,45€
|62,30€
|76,25€
How to get it on the Navigo Easy pass?
- Buy a Navigo Easy pass.
- Use the Île-de-France Mobilité app to buy your Paris Visite pass on your Navigo Easy pass.
- Then validate your journeys with your Navigo Easy pass.
Do you want to help a loved one? You can lend him your Navigo Easy pass because it is not nominative.
What should I do if I am travelling in a group or with my family?
How to get it on a smartphone?
iPhone and Android users can validate their journeys directly from their smartphone.
- Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Buy your Paris Visite Pass via the app.
- Validate your journeys using your smartphone.