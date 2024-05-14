General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use (GTCSU) of the Paris Visite package

April 2025



PREAMBLE

This document only presents the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Paris Visite pass on contactless media (Navigo Easy passes and mobile applications offering the purchase service).

The use of the Paris Visite package is subject to the full, complete and unreserved acceptance by the user of these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use as well as those relating to the medium on which the package is loaded (available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr).

The Paris Visite package, created by Île-de-France Mobilités, is managed by Comutitres S.A.S, hereinafter referred to as "Comutitres S.A.S." or "Agence Navigo" acting in the name and on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

On lines T4, T11 and T14, the sale of this ticket via the "ART" terminals is carried out by SNCF Voyageurs in the name and on behalf of Ile-de-France Mobilités. The same applies from 15 December 2025, on lines T12 and T13 and then from 21 December 2026 on line L.

1.DEFINITIONS

1.1 The name "Cardholder" indicates the person using the Paris Visite package.

1.2 The name "Child Fare under 10 years old" refers to the fare applicable for Cardholders corresponding to the criteria of the following profiles: Children from 4 years old to under 10 years old

1.3 The term "Carriers" refers to transport companies holding a public service contract awarded by Ile-de-France Mobilités for the operation of passenger transport lines.

1.4 The "cohabitation" of different transport tickets or contracts refers to the possibility of loading different tickets or contracts on the same pass or the same telephone.

The rules for the cohabitation of tickets and contracts are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

2. PRESENTATION AND USE

2.1 Presentation

The Paris Visite pass is sold on a Navigo Easy pass, and on a connected phone or watch. It is personal and non-transferable.

This is valid, depending on the choice at the time of purchase, for 1, 2, 3 and 5 consecutive days from the first validation on the entire public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités.

2.2 Use

The Paris Visite pass is a ticket that can be used on the entire public transport network under the jurisdiction of Île-de-France Mobilités. The Paris Visite package allows you to travel on:

Regular public transport lines of carriers (metro, RER, Transilien, tram and bus) including airport services.

The Montmartre funicular

The cable car C1

The RoissyBus line.

Orlyval

Noctilien night buses.

Some local services and Transport on demand.

Intercity and TER lines in Île-de-France

The courses must be entirely carried out in Île-de-France.

It is not valid on:

High-speed lines (TGV, etc.),

Lines that do not apply Ile-de-France fares, in particular the VEA Disney airport shuttle and the Tootbus and Cars Rouges tourist buses.

2.3 Period of validity:

The Paris Visite package is valid from the first validation, i.e. from the day of the first validation by the holder, until the last day of the duration chosen at the time of purchase at the end of the service.

For Noctilien night buses, the Paris Visite pass is valid until the day after the last day of validity at 5:59 am. The time taken into consideration is the time of validation at the input of the mode of transport used.

3. PRICING

3.1 The pricing of the Paris Visite package including VAT is decided by Île-de-France Mobilités. It can be consulted:

On the www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website , in the Prices section.

On the posters in the places of transport and purchase of the Paris Visite package.

On the Île-de-France Mobilités fare guide.

On the Carriers' websites.

3.2 The current rate including VAT is a rate for the general public (Full Price) or a reduced rate (children from 4 to under 10 years old).

4. PURCHASE AND TOP-UP

4.1 The price of the package is payable in cash at the time of purchase.

4.2

- The Paris Visite pass can be purchased and loaded onto a Navigo Easy pass:

At points of sale, on the move with an agent and on carriers' vending machines.

From the mobile applications offering the Purchasing Service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as ticket Support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone) to recharge a Navigo pass (if the Holder already has one).

Via an online order on the website of the Navigo Key Accounts Agency on https://grands-comptes.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

- The Paris Visite package is also purchased and loaded directly on the phone from the mobile applications offering the purchase service (see the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as ticket support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone).

4.3 On mobile applications, the Paris Visite package can be purchased with or without Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect identification.

On the Navigo Easy pass, the Account Holder must write their name and first name by hand in the space provided on the front of the medium.

4.4 Cohabitation and priority

It is not possible to have two Paris Visite packages coexist on the same medium.

The Paris Visite Pass can coexist on the same device with the following tickets: Paris Region <> Airports Ticket, t+ Ticket, Bus-Tram Ticket, Metro-Train-RER Ticket, Orlybus, Roissybus, Navigo Mois all zones, Navigo Week all zones and Navigo Day.

When a Paris Visite pass coexists on a medium with a single ticket, it is the Paris Visite pass that will be validated first. On the other hand, when it coexists with a dated pass (for example Navigo Month, Navigo Week, Navigo Day, etc.), it is the dated pass that has priority during its validity period.

5. VALIDATION

5.1 The Account Holder must systematically validate the support containing their Paris Visite pass on the carriers' validation devices before each journey when entering the network and/or boarding the vehicle, but also, where applicable, during connections and exit, under penalty of being in violation.

5.2 The validation of the Paris Visite package allows the travel of one person only.

5.3 In the event of forgetting or losing their medium, the Holder must purchase another ticket, at the risk of finding themselves in violation. This will not be refunded.

5.4 When the package contains both a single ticket and a Paris Visite package (see article 4.4), the package is validated as a priority on the day on which it is validated. No single ticket is then counted.

6. CONTROL

6.1 In the event of an inspection, the Account Holder must present the medium on which the Paris Visite pass validated when entering the network is loaded and, where applicable, must be able to justify their entitlement to the child rate. The support and the Paris Visite package is the sole property of the Holder. As a result, the Holder must have written his or her surname and first name by hand in the space provided on the back of the Navigo Easy pass.

In the event of a check of a ticket loaded on a phone, the Holder must present their phone turned on, with NFC activated, in front of the control equipment.

6.2 The finding of non-compliance with the principles of systematic validation (cf. art. 5) and/or the rules of use of the Paris Visite package (cf. art. 2) will result in the payment of a fixed compensation and any associated administrative fees in accordance with the regulations applicable to public passenger transport services in the Île-de-France region.

In the absence of payment to the carrier within three months of the offence, the offender is liable to pay the increased fixed fine collected by the Treasury (Article 529-5 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

7 AFTER-SALES SERVICE

7.1 Changing the validity date

The Paris Visite package is not modifiable, exchangeable, refundable or restorable.

7.2 Loss/Theft:

In the event of loss/theft of the medium on which the package is loaded, the Paris Visite package lost on this occasion will not be replaced or refunded.

7.3 Contactless Pass Malfunction

In the event of a malfunction of the support, only if it is legible, the replacement of the package is possible free of charge. The customer will then be given a new Paris Visite pass on another Navigo Easy pass or a breakdown coupon for a duration depending on the number of days elapsed since the date of purchase on the receipt. This operation can be carried out at all the carriers' ticket offices, RATP counters and Navigo SNCF Service Counters (replacement system imposed depending on the location). In all other cases, no exchange or refund solution can be offered.

7.4 Plan charged on phone or connected watch

In the event of a malfunction during the validation of a ticket loaded on a phone, the cancellation of the sale is possible if strictly no validation has been carried out with this phone and its SIM card beforehand. The request for cancellation of the Paris Visite package can only be made from the mobile application offering the purchase service. The refund will then be made to the credit card used for the purchase.

More information concerning the after-sales service rules of the Paris Visite ticket loaded on a phone or connected watch is available in the General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Phone as a ticket Support on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgu-achat-titre-android and https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/cgvu-telephone-iphone, "After-Sales Service" section.

8. TERMS OF USE OF THE MEDIUM

The user undertakes to respect the precautions taken when using the medium he uses to allow it to function properly. These rules are set out in the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of each medium, and available on iledefrance-mobilites.fr.

9. MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS

9.1 For passes purchased on the Navigo Grands Comptes Agency website, the Agency can be contacted directly via the https://grands-comptes.iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

9.2 For passes purchased from a mobile application, the Navigo Agency must be contacted directly from the application used to purchase the ticket.

10. INFORMATION RELATING TO PERSONAL DATA

10.1 The sale of the Paris Visite package on contactless support does not collect any specific personal data, except for purchase on a phone with account creation.

The purchase and management are taken care of by a medium for which data is kept and framed as part of the medium. The data collected is subject to automated processing, the purpose of which is the management of Navigo passes and passes. They depend on the device on which the package is loaded or the mobile application offering the ticket purchase service, if the package was purchased and stored on a phone. Refer to the conditions in effect either:

To the General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the Navigo Easy pass.

The General Terms and Conditions of Use of the Telephone as a ticket medium

10.2 The T&Cs are available on the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website.

11. MEDIATION

These General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use are subject to French law. In the event of a dispute, and only after a written request has been sent to the customer service department concerned and whose response has not been satisfactory or in the absence of a response within one month, the customer may resort to mediation to settle the dispute amicably. However, the parties to the dispute remain free to accept or refuse the use of mediation. The solution proposed by mediation is not binding on the parties. The customer will find on the RATP, SNCF and Optile websites, from their agents or on the appropriate communication media implemented by each of them, the contact details and address of the website of the competent mediator to which each Carrier belongs, the customer being able to refer the matter to the mediator of his choice.

12. CHANGES TO THE GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF SALE AND USE

Île-de-France Mobilités and the carriers may be required to change these General Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use. In this case, the new general terms and conditions will be brought to the attention of customers by means of publication in the collection of administrative acts of Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as by means of posting on the websites iledefrance-mobilites.fr, optile.com, ratp.fr, transilien.com.

Translations of the T&Cs are for information ticket only. The T&Cs in French are authentic in court.