With Navigo Easy, the cardboard ticket is a hit!

With Navigo Easy, paper tickets will soon be a thing of the past.
From 12th June, a new travel pass will be finding its way into your pocket: Navigo Easy. It is a contactless, reusable card that can simultaneously store several different types of ticket. Navigo Easy will gradually replace the single-use magnetic-strip ticket.
Why choose Navigo Easy?
- It is easier to use, more reliable and, most of all, more convenient. With a Navigo Easy you can load several transport tickets onto one pass (single ticket t+, a full or reduced fare "carnet", Navigo Day ticket, OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets).*
- Sold in stations for €2, you can load tickets onto it at machines or ticket counters at every station across the Paris region.
- You can lend or pass on a Navigo Easy to someone else. During a trip, each passenger must have and validate their own pass, so several people cannot travel simultaneously with the same pass.
Who is Navigo Easy for?
The Navigo Easy pass is primarily intended for those travelling occasionally and for tourists. They can now get around the Paris region transport network with a modern smartcard.
* The Navigo Easy pass will not immediately replace all paper tickets. Origin-Destination tickets across the region and the "Paris Visite" pass will continue to use the magnetic-strip format. In the long term, the goal is nevertheless to switch to 100% contactless ticketing.
A new pass and, coming soon, new services!
Navigo Easy is part of the ambitious modernisation programme for transport tickets, promoted by Île-de-France Mobilités since 2015 and undertaken together with the RATP and SNCF and transport companies from "Optile" and "GIE Comutitres".
This programme is designing new ticketing services that are more flexible and better adapted to latest new consumer trends such as online shopping and the use of smartphones. It is linked to the upgrade of ticketing gates and validators in stations across the Île-de-France region.
In 2019, this programme will see the launch of the Navigo Easy pass and the Navigo Liberté + service, as well as the purchase and validation of tickets directly on a smartphone from September, the beginning of the school year.