With Navigo Easy, the cardboard ticket is a hit!

What are its advantages?

Easier to use, more reliable and above all more practical, the Navigo Easy pass allows you to load, on a single device, several transport tickets (single t+ ticket, full or reduced fare ticket book, Navigo day pass, OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets). *

the Navigo Easy pass allows you to load, on a single device, several transport tickets (single t+ ticket, full or reduced fare ticket book, Navigo day pass, OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets). * Sold in stations for €2, it can be recharged on sales devices or at the ticket offices in all stations and stations in Île-de-France.

in all stations and stations in Île-de-France. Navigo Easy is non-nominative and can be loaned or transferred to any other person. During a trip, each traveler must have and have validated his pass: several people cannot travel simultaneously with the same pass.

Who is the Navigo Easy pass for?

The Navigo Easy pass is intended primarily for occasional travellers and tourists passing through, who will be able to travel more easily on the Île-de-France transport network with a modern medium.



* At launch, the Navigo Easy pass does not replace all cardboard tickets. The Origin/Destination tickets for Île-de-France and Paris Visite will continue to exist in magnetic format. In the long term, however, the objective is to move to 100% contactless ticketing.

A new past... and soon new offers!

Navigo Easy is part of the ambitious programme to modernise transport tickets, driven by Île-de-France Mobilités since 2015 and carried out with the participation of RATP and SNCF carriers, companies from the Optile organisation and GIE Comutitres.



This programme consists of devising new ticketing service offers, more flexible and better adapted to the new consumer trends of users (online purchases, use of smartphones, etc.) and in connection with the renewal of ticketing equipment in stations and stations in the Île-de-France region (new gates and validators, etc.).



In 2019, this program will take shape with the launch of the Navigo Easy pass and the Navigo Liberté + service, but also with the possibility of buying and validating your transport tickets directly on your smartphone from the start of the school year.



See the Navigo Easy flyer