Travellers: how to get to Ile-de-France airports?
Are you arriving or flying from the Paris region? Shuttle, automatic metro or public transport: discover the different options for your trips to or from the airport!
If the Ile-de-France stations are easily accessible thanks to the metro, bus and tram network, the airports are also accessible by RER, bus, metro and shuttles.
We explain all the options to get to or from the two airports in the Ile-de-France region (Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly).
Are you a Navigo Monthly or Annual subscriber for all zones (1-5)?
Journeys to the airports are included in your subscriptions (except to Paris-Beauvais airport, which is made with an independent shuttle).
Getting to and from Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle Airport (CDG)
By RER B
The RER B line connects all the stations of line B to Charles de Gaulle airport by train.
A train passes every 6 to 15 minutes in both directions.
The journey takes between 25 and 30 minutes.
Where and when to take it?
The departure is from the RER B station of your choice or the airport (signs present at the airport to find your way).
Trains run to the airport :
- from 4:53 a.m. to 00:15 a.m. (Gare du Nord) / 5:26 a.m. to 00:11 a.m. (Châtelet-Les Halles) / 5:18 a.m. to 00:03 a.m. (Denfert-Rochereau).
To Paris :
- from 4:50 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.
Which ticket to choose?
To get around on the RER B line to the Charles de Gaulle Airport terminus, you have several options:
- The Paris Region <> Airports ticket at 13 euros : it allows a direct journey between the RER B station of your choice and Charles de Gaulle airport and vice versa.
- Occasional travellers, if you already have a Navigo Week pass for all zones (1-5), a Navigo Liberté+ or a Paris Visite pass: no need to buy a new transport ticket, simply validate!
Where can I buy my ticket?
Option 1 : I buy it on the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- I use my ticket by validating directly with my phone (on iOS and Android)
- Or I load it onto a physical Navigo Easy pass (to be purchased at the resort or by mail order from our website)
Option 2 : I buy my ticket from a ticket machine in the station
- I buy the ticket and load it onto my physical Navigo Easy pass (if I already have one)
- Or I buy a Navigo Easy pass loaded with the Paris Region <> Airports Ticket
Important to know
The Paris Region <> Airports Ticket cannot be stored on the same medium (pass or phone) as another transport ticket.
- Make sure you book a specific pass (Navigo Easy)
- Or to charge it on your phone, if you already have transport tickets on a pass.
By RoissyBus shuttle
The RoissyBus line is an air-conditioned bus (and equipped with free WiFi!) which serves all Charles de Gaulle airport terminals from Paris (Opéra district).
The shuttle runs every 15 to 20 minutes in both directions.
The journey takes 60 to 75 minutes.
Where and when to take it?
- The departure is at the corner of rue Scribe and rue Auber at 11 rue Scribe, Paris 9th or from the terminal of your choice at Charles de Gaulle airport (signs present at the airport).
- The shuttle runs from 5:15 a.m. to 00:30 a.m. (towards the airport) and from 6 a.m. to 00:30 a.m . (towards Paris).
Which ticket to choose?
The RoissyBus ticket costs:
- On Navigo Easy passes: 13 euros
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app : 13 euros
- In cardboard format : 13 euros
Where to buy it?
- From the vending machines in the stations of the Île-de-France Mobilités network
- On board the bus by credit card, from the driver
- From the Île-de-France Mobilité app (for Android and iOS users)
Occasional travellers, if you already have a Navigo Week pass for all zones (1-5), a Navigo Liberté+ or a Paris Visite: no need to buy a new transport ticket, simply validate!
By bus on the lines: 351 or 350
Bus lines 351 and 350 take you to Roissy - Charles de Gaulle airport
Which ticket to choose?
- With a single Bus-Tram Ticket (i.e. 2 euros)
- With an SMS Boarding Ticket (2.50 euros to be purchased by SMS directly on board the bus)
- Or thanks to your Navigo Week pass for all zones (1-5), the Navigo Liberté+ or the Paris Visite pass: no need to buy a new transport ticket, just validate!
Where to buy it?
- On board the bus
- At ticket offices and vending machines in stations and stations
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
Bus 350 to Porte de la Chapelle
Bus 350 runs every 15 to 35 minutes and connects Paris Porte de la Chapelle <> to Charles de Gaulle airport in 60 to 80 minutes depending on which stop you get on.
It circulates from:
- 5:33 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. to the airport
- 6:05 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. to Paris
Bus 351 to Nation
Bus 351 runs every 15 to 30 minutes and connects Paris-Nation <> to Charles de Gaulle airport in 70 to 90 minutes depending on which stop you get on.
It circulates from:
- 5:33 a.m. - 8:20 p.m. to the airport
- 7 a.m. - 9:37 p.m. to Paris
Getting to and from Orly Airport
By metro with line 14
With metro line 14, get to or from Orly airport quickly.
Where and when to take it?
It runs at regular metro times between 5:30 a.m. and 1:55 a.m . (depending on the day of the week).
The length of the journey depends on your destination and your departure stop, but from one end of the line to the other, from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Orly airport: the journey takes 40 minutes.
Which ticket should I choose to go to Orly airport with line 14?
- The Paris Region <> Aéroports ticket at 13 euros : it allows a direct journey from all the metro stations in the network to get to the airport and vice versa (connections are included except with buses and trams).
- Occasional travellers, if you already have a Navigo Week pass for all zones (1-5), a Navigo Liberté+ or a Paris Visite pass: no need to buy a new transport ticket, simply validate!
Where can I buy my ticket?
- From the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- I buy my ticket from an in-station ticket machine
By Orlyval automatic metro
The Orlyval line is an automatic metro that connects Orly airport and all its terminals to Antony station on the RER B.
The shuttle runs every 5 to 7 minutes in both directions.
The journey takes six minutes.
Where and when to take it?
- The departure is on the RER B line to reach the Orlyval at Antony station or directly from Antony station : Boulevard Pierre Brossolette 92160, Antony.
- The metro runs daily from 5:40 a.m. to 11:35 p.m.
Which ticket to choose?
You have several options:
- An Orlyval ticket in cardboard ticket format only : 13 euros*
- A Paris Region <> Aéroports ticket at the price of 13 euros: it allows a direct journey between the RER B station of your choice and Orly airport and vice versa.
- or thanks to the Paris Visite ticket: trips in Orlyval are included.
*For Orlyval, children from 4 to 9 years old benefit from a 50% discount
Where to buy it?
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- At the commercial agencies located : Gate 12d (Orly 1,2,3), Gate 48a (Orly 4) and at Antony station
By tram T7
The T7 tram line connects the two termini of Villejuif-Louis Aragon in the Val-de-Marne (71) to Orly airport.
The travel time depends on your boarding stop (45 minutes from Villejuif-Louis Aragon to Orly airport).
When to take it?
The tram runs daily between 5:30 a.m. and 00:30 a.m.
Where can I buy my ticket and at what price?
The T7 takes you to Orly airport with:
- a Bus-Tram ticket ( i.e. 2 euros)
- thanks to your Navigo Week pass for all zones (1-5), a Navigo Liberté+ or a Paris Visite pass: no need to buy a new ticket, just validate!
Where to buy it?
- At ticket offices and vending machines in stations (to be loaded on a support)
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités Île-de-France Mobilités app