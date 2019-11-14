SMS boarding ticket

Pricing

€2.50 + possible cost of the SMS for mobile plans that do not include unlimited SMS (excluding the cost of the SMS billed by the telephone operator if applicable). The ticket is valid for 1 hour without transfers, excluding the cost of the SMS billed by the telephone operator, if applicable.

The ticket price is debited from your phone bill. Service available with the operators Bouygues, Orange, SFR and Free. In the case of a prepaid card, the price of the SMS Boarding Access Ticket is debited from the remaining balance.

The traveller has the option of buying a single ticket per SMS sent.

Mobile operators

This service is only available to customers of Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR or Free operators (excluding blocked packages).

SMS ticket is not available to customers:

mobile virtual network operators (Bell, La Poste Mobile, CIC Mobile, Auchan Telecom, NRJ Mobile, Crédit Mutuel Mobile, etc.);

most business plans (check with your employer);

foreign operators.

Multiple passengers

Several SMS boarding tickets can be ordered from the same phone, allowing several people to travel on board together.

In these cases, the customer who owns the phone that will be used to buy the "TAB-SMS" must send the keyword by SMS to the chosen short number:

On a bus with long-distance fares: 1 SMS for the value of 2 bus tickets

as many times as there are passengers for a journey on a regular or long-distance fare line,

As the purchased "TAB-SMS" is kept only on the mobile phone used to make the purchase, customers must stay together throughout their trip.