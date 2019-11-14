SMS boarding ticket
Your bus journeys are just a text message away!
2,50€ SingleSee conditions at the bottom of the page
- No need for change to take the bus
- No more cardboard bus tickets
- Buy your bus ticket directly with your mobile phone
Is it suitable for my needs?
The SMS boarding ticket is suitable if:
- You make a single journey without a transfer (the ticket is valid for 1 hour).
- Your journey is made on the Île-de-France Mobilités bus networks.
- You have a Bouygues, Orange, SFR or Free mobile plan.
Simple and convenient
Are you in front of the bus stop and don't have a ticket with you?
Don't panic, with your phone you can buy a boarding ticket by SMS
No need for change. You can now buy your bus ticket anywhere in Île-de-France using your phone!
How does it work?
- Type by SMS:
- the number of the line you are using on the RATP network (for example: BUS24)
- the keyword displayed at the stopping point or in the vehicle for OPTILE
- Send the SMS to 93100
- Receive a ticket in the form of an SMS: the ticket is valid for 1 hour
- Present the SMS to the bus driver