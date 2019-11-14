Illustration of a passenger taking his ticket on board by SMSIllustration of a passenger taking his ticket on board by SMS

SMS boarding ticket

Your bus journeys are just a text message away!

Bus

2,50€  SingleSee conditions at the bottom of the page

  • No need for change to take the bus
  • No more cardboard bus tickets
  • Buy your bus ticket directly with your mobile phone
Is it suitable for my needs?

The SMS boarding ticket is suitable if:

  • You make a single journey without a transfer (the ticket is valid for 1 hour).
  • Your journey is made on the Île-de-France Mobilités bus networks.
  • You have a Bouygues, Orange, SFR or Free mobile plan.
Simple and convenient

Are you in front of the bus stop and don't have a ticket with you?

Don't panic, with your phone you can buy a boarding ticket by SMS

No need for change. You can now buy your bus ticket anywhere in Île-de-France using your phone!

How does it work?

  1. Type by SMS:
    - the number of the line you are using on the RATP network (for example: BUS24)
    - the keyword displayed at the stopping point or in the vehicle for OPTILE
  2. Send the SMS to 93100
  3. Receive a ticket in the form of an SMS: the ticket is valid for 1 hour
  4. Present the SMS to the bus driver

