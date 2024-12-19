Labelled car-sharing operators in Ile-de-France

Cityscoot

Cityscoot is 4000 self-service electric scooters in Paris and in about fifteen neighboring cities, which can be easily located and booked via the application. With more than 12 million trips made since 2016, hundreds of thousands of regular users and a presence in Paris, Nice, Milan and Barcelona, Cityscoot is the leader in the European shared scooter market.

https://cityscoot.onelink.me/8GT9/16ad7616

Clem'

Clem' electric vehicles are at your disposal. Rent a vehicle according to your needs in a few clicks!

Clem' car-sharing is a loop service, the rented vehicle must be returned to its original station.

Discover our vehicles in Ile-de-France now: https://www.clem.mobi/

Communauto

Communauto offers self-service vehicles near you in Ile-de-France. Whether you're shopping or going on vacation, rent a car at a low price from Communauto for an hour, a day or longer. Rates are per hour and per kilometre, fuel included: you are always guaranteed to pay as accurately as possible for your use. Book up to a month in advance, and cancel for free up to 2 hours before departure. Communauto is a real alternative to owning a car, without the hassle!

https://www.communauto.paris/tarifs/

Zity

ZITY, your 100% electric free-floating car-sharing service! ZITY puts 500 Renault ZOE at your service in Paris, Clichy and Boulogne-Billancourt. 150 vehicles are even equipped with a child seat for the mini ZITYzens 😉. Download the app and create your account in a few moments (free registration and without subscription). Journey, charging, maintenance, insurance... everything is included! Rent from one minute via your smartphone and take a break anywhere at a reduced price thanks to the Standby mode.

ShareNow

With around 600 cars, SHARE NOW, a pioneer in free-floating car-sharing, offers the largest fleet in Paris. 100% electric, available 24/7, our rates include everything from parking space to battery charging. ⚡ ️Do you need to travel for 15 minutes, 4 hours, during the day or during the week? Opt for the offer adapted to your journey, and off you go! The notion of flexible car-sharing adapted to all needs is now more than ever at the heart of our ambitions. In this way, we are contributing to the demotorisation of households, and to decongesting the 16 European cities where we are currently present. Whether you are an individual or a professional, SHARE NOW will be able to accompany you in your daily mobility.

https://www.free2move.com/fr/fr/car-sharing/paris/

Free2move

Free2move allows you to locate in real time on your smartphone and rent an electric vehicle in Paris and its inner suburbs. In 1 click, move freely with one of the 500 cars available. For a few minutes, a few hours or a day, Free2Move makes it easy to get around. You can also park everywhere for free. With the Free2Move app, move freely!

https://fr2.mv/carsharing_idf

Cooltra

We are the leading self-service scooter service in Europe in terms of number of rentals per day. We position ourselves as leaders thanks to a fleet of more than 9,000 electric scooters. We are present in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia (Spain); Rome and Milan (Italy); Lisbon (Portugal) and Paris (France). Get around your city by paying only for the minutes of use, and forget about everything else (insurance, battery, helmet and maintenance: everything is included)!

https://cooltra.com/

Yego

YEGO offers Parisians shared and self-service electric scooters. Thanks to its scooters assembled in France, comfortable, accessible, and with a unique design, YEGO has convinced more than 500,000 users in 7 European cities, including Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse and Barcelona. Since January 2021, YEGO has been recognized as a Mission-Driven Company and pursues ambitious social and environmental objectives. From 0.25 cents per minute, you can move around pleasantly and freely with YEGO!

https://bit.ly/3U4Uqwu

Citiz

A pioneer in cooperative car-sharing in France, Citiz provides more than 1750 self-service vehicles, shared by 75,000 users in more than 170 cities and 80 stations.

Accessible 24/7, you can use them for an hour, a day or more, in a loop (with reservation, return to the resort) or free-floating (without reservation, return to the perimeter).

Fuel, maintenance, insurance, everything is included in the price.

You can find us in Île-de-France in Montreuil and soon in Suresnes.

https://citiz.coop/ile-de-france

Troopy

Troopy, the first 100% electric shared scooter service made up of a Yamaha multi-vehicle fleet, to move around the city in complete freedom and to push the limits.

https://www.troopy.com/